HBO Max is here – here's how you get a free trial

HBO Max, the newest streaming service from Warner Bros owner AT&T, is officially here. While its original shows don't exactly have us pumped about the service just yet, the amount of cool older stuff that's available to stream here definitely does. Every HBO show is here, from older series like The Larry Sanders Show right up to the currently-airing Mark Ruffalo miniseries I'm Sure This Much is True.

The service also features collections themed around HBO itself, DC Comics, Studio Ghibli, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM (fancy watching Gone With The Wind?) and Looney Tunes, among others.

In terms of movies, the service is extremely impressive, with 2019's Joker, a payload of Batman films and the complete set of Harry Potter movies, among many cinema classics. Older TV is one of its selling points, too, with every episode of Friends, The Big Bang Theory and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air available to stream now.

A 7-day free trial is available now, in case you don't want to spend $14.99 a month just yet. Here's how you get one:

How to get a free HBO Max trial

(Image credit: Future)

To sign up for a HBO Max free trial, just head to the official website. There are two links to click for a free trial: you can either click the one on the homepage, or the one on the top right of the page. You'll be asked to enter your name, username, email, password and billing details to get started. You can then create a profile and begin streaming.

Once you've done this, you can browse everything HBO Max has to offer, and sign in to the device of your choice. If you want to cancel HBO Max, it's easy enough to do this, and very similar to the comparable option on Disney Plus. Click on your name in the top right-hand corner. Go to 'Billing information' and 'manage subscription'. You'll see the option to cancel there.

If you're outside the US, plans haven't been announced to launch HBO Max yet. We'll see if that changes over time.