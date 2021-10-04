Guardians of the Galaxy game will throw every graphics trick in the book at your PC

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game is starting to look like it could be a sleeper hit – at least in how deeply it's leaning into all the latest graphical bells and whistles.

A new trailer shows off how those lucky enough to have the latest and greatest in PC hardware, such as an RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 graphics card, can push the game to its limits:

"PC players will enjoy this stunning universe's visuals with even higher performance", said Olivier Proulx, senior producer at Eidos-Montréal. And he's not kidding – the trailer shows off resolutions going up to 8K natively, diffuse illumination, HDR, wide color gamut, ray-tracing and the very useful Nvidia DLSS technology that upscales visuals to higher resolutions at a minimal performance hit.

One to watch

There's something about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game that's increasingly interesting to us.

Both the Marvel gaming franchise and developer Eidos-Montréal need a hit. The Marvel's Avengers game was met with a tepid reaction, and it's landed on Xbox Game Pass far sooner than many would have hoped or expected. And while Eidos-Montréal has made some wonderful games, particularly its Deus Ex titles, they've never quite hit the mass audience they've deserved.

Hopefully this pairing between popular property and superb studio will work some Marvel magic that both parties sorely need.

Madcap fun, Guardians of the Galaxy is looking like a hoot. It hits consoles and PC on October 26 – keep locked on TechRadar for our full impressions in the run up to launch.