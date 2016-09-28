The 16 best Mac games: top macOS titles to satisfy your gaming itch

Update: At number 16 on our list, we've added Darkest Dungeon, a dungeon-crawler RPG that's ostensibly cutesy on the outside but a tough egg to crack underneath.

The idea that Macs can't do gaming is an outdated one. Sure, you can't crack open one of Apple's computers and slot an Nvidia GTX 1080 inside, but today's iMacs and MacBooks fare much better than they used to thanks to improvements in Intel's integrated graphics solutions and AMD's increasingly powerful mobile GPUs.

Heck, you could even say that casual gaming is more accessible on the Mac thanks to the wide variety of titles available in the App Store, such as Human Resource Machine which we've added to number 14! And, though it's nowhere near as eclectic as its Windows equivalent, Steam's library on macOS Sierra is growing every day.

Click on to discover the best Mac games available on the Mac App store and elsewhere.

This article has been updated for TechRadar's Mac Week. This year marks not only the 10th anniversary of Apple's unibody MacBook, but the triumphant return of macOS. So, TechRadar looks to celebrate with a week's worth of original features delving back into the Mac's past, predicting the Mac's future and exploring the Mac as it is today.

Gabe Carey has also contributed to this article