Sony's new PS4 DualShock adapter brings official support to PC and Mac

Sony has announced the DualShock 4 USB Wireless Adapter - allowing plug-and-play use of your PS4 controller on a PC or Mac without having to juggle with cables or third-party drivers.

The Wireless Adapter launches in "early September" for $24.99 (about £19/AU$33). Once connected, the adapter can enable every feature of a DualShock 4 - including the controller's unique touch pad, light bar, and motion sensor - for any games that support those functionalities.

Fans of co-op should note that the Wireless Adapter appears to support only one controller at a time. By contrast, the Xbox One's comparable wireless adapter can support up to eight controllers at once on Windows 10 computers - and already comes pre-built into some select PCs starting this fall.

The announcement of Sony's adapter debuted alongside news that it is bringing its PlayStation Now service to PC - granting subscribers streaming access to over 400 PlayStation games, including previously exclusive series like Ratchet & Clank, Uncharted, and God of War.

Despite heading to PC "soon," Sony has yet to announce plans to bring PlayStation Now to Mac. The company says it's currently evaluating the idea, but has nothing to formally announce at this time.