No Man's Sky looks glorious in these 50 4K screenshots

What did you get up to over the weekend? We discovered a few nearby planets (which we named after Hobbits, obviously) and legged it from weird carnivorous creatures, all while doing our best Captain Kirk impression. We were, of course, playing the PC version of No Man's Sky - the space exploration game that's part Minecraft, part Interstellar. (Only without the funky four-legged talking robots.)

Whatever you think of its contentious gameplay, No Many's Sky is undeniably beautiful and its varied randomly-generated planets look striking with the resolution pushed up to 4K. For your viewing pleasure, we maxed out the game on a beefy PC to take the following few screenshots during the first few hours of the game's campaign.

Screenshots (click to enlarge)