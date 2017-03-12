The 10 worst special edition consoles ever made

When it comes to special edition consoles, it's about a 50/50 split between 'Pretty nice' and 'What the hell were they thinking?'.

A recent Game of Thrones Xbox One effort definitely falls into the latter camp. Just feast your eyes on the thing.

Not only does it look like someone left an Xbox One out to rust, the giant metal rings sticking out the top mean you won't be easily slipping this thing under the TV.

Luckily, the console is exclusive to Xbox France and only available through a competition, but it's not the first bad tie-in console that has graced us with its presence.

Here are a few of the worst.