Fortnite Monopoly to release in time for Christmas

Epic Games has teamed up with Hasbro to create Fortnite Monopoly.

Creative director of Epic Games, Donald Mustard, revealed via Twitter that the board game will release October 1. In addition, Mustard shared an image of the final art and game board for the Fortnite-inspired tabletop game.

Here’s what it looks like:

Thrilled to show you the final art and game board for Fortnite Monopoly! It’s so so fun and such a unique spin on the classic game mashed up with last player standing Fortnite. In stores Oct 1st!!! pic.twitter.com/aNqJmvfpb2September 6, 2018

Last player standing

On first look, Epic Games’ unique spin on Monopoly seems to look similar to the original. However, instead of coveting Mayfair or Boardwalk, players will be fighting to take Tilted Towers alongside other Fortnite location names.

Perhaps the biggest change is that money isn’t the focus. According to IGN, players have health points instead of cash and each of the two dice have have a unique purpose - one is for movement and the other is for ‘action’. It’s up to players whether they will move or take an action first. Actions include using bandages to restore health, shooting other players with crosshairs, building a wall or throwing down a Boogie Bomb to damage your opponent. If you lose all your health then you lose.

But what about the storm? There are storm spaces on the board which automatically knock two lives off a player when landed on.

How much will it cost?

Fortnite Monopoly will be available from October 1 globally, however neither Hasbro nor Epic Games has revealed the retail price.