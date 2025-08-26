Gorillaz is coming to Fortnite today, and I think that's a reason to Feel Good
A new Fortnite Festival season begins
- A new Fortnite Festival season starts today
- Its themed around the virtual band Gorillaz
- It introduces a new Music Pass, plus a new bundle, and more
A new Fortnite Festival season drops today and it introduces a collab with the popular virtual band Gorillaz.
The update brings a fresh main stage that features an atmospheric backdrop of city buildings and graffiti.
There will also be a range of Gorillaz items added to the shop, available separately or as part the new Noodle and 2D Bundle based on members of the virtual group.
This includes:
- Noodle Outfit
- Noodle’s Case Back Bling
- DARE Emote
- Noodle’s Axe Guitar
- 2D Outfit
- 2D’s Megaphone Back Bling
- Gorillaz Camo Wrap
- 2D’s Mic
- “DARE” Jam Track
- Bonesy Balloons Contrail
In addition to the bundle, you will also be able to purchase the 'Clint Eastwood' Jam Track.
Of course, it wouldn't be a new Fortnite Festival season without a new Music Pass. The Season 10 Music Pass offers two outfits based on Gorillaz members: the Russel Outfit and Murdoc Outfit.
This is on top of a range of themed cosmetics on the 'On Melancholy Hill' Jam Track.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Some general improvements are also coming as part of the update, such as the addition of a 'Good' note when you're timing is just slightly off from 'Perfect'. You will be able to finally sort your music library by duration or intensity too, which is a very practical change.
You can read the full list of tweaks and learn more about this new season on the official Fortnite website.
You might also like...
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.