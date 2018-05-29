eBay Australia’s new Plus membership includes free country-wide shipping

Online shopping might save you time and energy, but it can cost you plenty when it comes to shipping. If you happen to make most of your purchases on eBay, then, the site's new membership offering could save you some considerable dosh.

Called eBay Plus and officially starting in mid-June, the optional service provides Aussies subscribers with free shipping and returns on over 15 million eligible products – from retailers like Myer, Target and Chemist Warehouse – in exchange for an annual fee of $49. To celebrate the Australian launch, eBay is sweetening the deal by offering the first year’s membership for just $29 following a 30-day free trial.

eBay Plus members will also earn double Flybuys points on purchases and will be provided with access to a selection of exclusive deals and special offers.

Pocket the savings

According to statistics provided by eBay, of Australia’s 13.6 million online shoppers, more than a third spend at least $70 a year on delivery and returns, with around 8% spending more than $200 on shipping annually.

And with Amazon’s very successful Prime service yet to launch Down Under, eBay Plus could save Aussies – especially those living in remote and regional parts of the country who are more dependent on internet shopping – plenty of cash each year.

While eBay may be one of the world's largest online marketplaces, eBay Plus is currently only available in Germany, making Australia the second market to make use of the program.