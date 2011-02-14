Qualcomm shows 2.5GHz next-gen quad-core Snapdragon chips

Qualcomm has announced a bunch of new Snapdragon chips, which it hopes will put the company back on a level-pegging with Nvidia and its Tegra range.

The latest batch of Snapdragon chipsets include the single-core MSM8930, the dual-core MSM8960 and the daddy of the group – the quad-core APQ8064 which run at clockspeeds of up to 2.5GHz.

The chips can handle your normal spate of connectivity (Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and FM) but also things like NFC and stereoscopic 3D.

The chipset will be revolutionised

The chips are compatible with all operating systems and the new Adreno GPU has the largest mobile graphics ecosystems with hundreds of games for Android, Windows Phone 7 Xbox gaming, and PlayStation Certified gaming.

Qualcomm said about the new chips: "Just as the original Snapdragon revolutionised smartphones with the first 1GHz processor, these new generations of Snapdragon will revolutionize the next wave of mobile entertainment and computing.

"We believe we have an incredible lineup of chips and software, representing a single platform that OEMs can utilize to create new devices ranging from mass market smartphones with integrated LTE, to tablets, to next generation computing and entertainment devices."