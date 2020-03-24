Audible offers hundreds of free audiobooks for homeschooling due to coronavirus school closures

Audible has just announced that they are now offering free audiobooks on their stories service - becoming the latest in a slew of companies offering help for parents who have found themselves affected by the recent coronavirus school closures.

Offering over 300 free audiobooks in six languages, Audible has stated that "For as long as schools are closed, we're open" - giving isolated parents a huge array of books to read their children and to use as educational material - all free of charge for the foreseeable future.

Categories that are currently free include littlest listeners, elementary, tween, teen, and literary classics - and include such titles as Winnie-the-Pooh, Beatrix Potter, and Alice in Wonderland. The six languages that are currently available are - English, Spanish, French, German, Italian and Chinese Mandarin.

To check out what's on offer simply head to the Audible stories page - sign up is currently needed to access these free audiobooks, and you can listen on whatever device you please - laptops, mobiles, and tablets are all catered for.



