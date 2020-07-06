AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir APUs in leaked online listing suggest imminent launch

AMD’s long-awaited Ryzen 4000 desktop APUs could arrive in shelves in just days, at least according to one retailer.

Dutch retailer Centralpoint has prematurely listed the incoming Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G. According to the listings, the higher-end octa-core and hex-core CPUs will ship within "3 to 5 days", with the entry-level quad-core APU expected to arrive in stock on July 10.

There's a whole world of PC components out there

These are the best gaming laptops of 2020

And check out the best rival Intel processors

Though there’s not much that hasn't been leaked about the desktop Renoir APU, Centralpoint has given us our first glimpse of pricing. The AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G will fetch $357 (around £285, AU$511), while the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G are listed as $243 (£194, AU$349) and $177 (£141, AU$253), respectively.

While these prices seem steep, it's worth remembering there’s no official word from AMD on pricing just yet, so there's a chance that Centralpoint's prices are just placeholders for now.

The specifications detailed on Centralpoint's product pages fall in line with the previously leaked information, as it lists the 7nm APUs with boost clock speeds up to 4.4 GHz, 4.3 GHz and 4.1 GHz, respectively.

As per previous rumors, the 7nm AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G will have a base clock of 3.6GHz, a 65W TDP and 12MB cache, and a the Vega 8 iGPU clocked at 2,100Mhz.

The six-core Ryzen 5 4650G will have a 3.7GHz base clock, the same 65W TDP and a Vega 7 chip clocked at 1,900Mhz, while the Ryzen 3 Pro 4530G will feature a base clock of 3.8GHz, and a Vega 6 chip clocked at 1,700Mhz.

It won't be long until we find out for sure, as AMD is expected to confirm more details during the the launch of its Ryzen 3000XT Matisse Refresh CPUs on July 7.

Via Tom's Hardware