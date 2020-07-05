Dell has the cheapest AMD Ryzen 5 laptop right now, but watch out!

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop - $440.99

This 4th of July, get your hands on the cheapest AMD Ryzen 5 laptop on the market - available at 10% off this weekend. Despite the low price, this machine packs 8GB of DDR4 memory, a 256GB PCIe SSD and a 15.6-inch full HD display.View Deal

At $440.99 from Dell direct, the Inspiron 15 3000 is the cheapest Ryzen 5 laptop currently on the market for this 4th of July (and you should be able to get an additional 10% discount using the coupon code SAVE10 this weekend).

You won't find a better AMD laptop deal anywhere at the moment, and the Ryzen 5-powered model (albeit the older 2500U with integrated Vega 8 GPU) is well worth it.

Despite the price, this is a quad-core machine that packs 8GB of DDR4 memory (dual channel) and a 256GB PCIe SSD. We love the fact it has a 15.6-inch full HD display and Qualcomm-based 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

Ryzen 5 deal

There’s no optical drive (as is usually the case with laptops of this size), which also means the device has a lightweight feel, weighing in at less than 5 lbs. There's also a card reader, three USB ports (including a USB 2.0, an anachronistic addition), HDMI, an Ethernet port and an audio jack.

We would have appreciated an upgrade path to Windows 10 Pro, but at least you get a 12-month subscription to McAfee LiveSafe antivirus and Cyberlink's ubiquitous MediaSuite Essentials to sweeten the deal.

A unique selling point compared to the competition is the presence of Dell's Mobile Connect, which essentially mirrors your Android or iOS smartphone to your laptop, allowing you to make calls, send texts and use apps seamlessly.

Bear in mind