Amazon Prime Day 2020 date is now set for September, say company sources

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will take place in September. That's according to insider sources speaking to the Wall Street Journal, claiming that the annual online sales bonanza will shift from its usual July slot two months further into the year.

Like businesses across the globe, Amazon has felt the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to stock and distribution issues. The move to later in the year is believed to give Amazon time to restore "normalcy" to its services and workforce.

The news also means that Amazon should be able to fulfil a greater variety of orders, and approach a return to the speedy delivery reputation that has made Amazon such a force to be reckoned with in online retail. During the pandemic it has been forced to limit its sales to essential items only, while its free next day and 1-hour delivery services, exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, were hit with delays. The sources claim there is still concern that Amazon's capacity to fulfil orders in its customarily speedy manner may still be hit by September.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details soon.

via: WSJ