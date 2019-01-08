Alcatel's latest entry-level smartphones offer up Full View screens at a low price

Alcatel has announced two new entry-level smartphones at CES 2019, with the Alcatel 1X (2019) and Alcatel 1C (2019) on show in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Alcatel 1X (2019) is the slightly more premium of the two handsets, with a 5.5-inch 18:9 Full View display with an HD+ (so, 720p) resolution, dual 13MP + 2MP rear cameras, a fingerprint scanner and face recognition technology.
It will go on sale during Q1 2019 in select markets within North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Alcatel 1X price will be $120 (around £95, AU$170).
A phone for emerging markets
The Alcatel 1C (2019) is aimed at emerging markets, with a more affordable price tag of €70 (around $80, £60, AU$110).
It packs a smaller, 5-inch 18:9 display and runs Google's lightweight mobile OS, Android Go. This software offers up key Google apps such as Gmail, YouTube, Maps and Assistant, specifically coded to run on more cost-effective hardware.
You'll be able to pick up the Alcatel 1C in selected markets within Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America from Q1 2019.
