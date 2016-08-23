iOS 9: 74 tips and tricks

Downloading a new iOS release can be just as exciting as peeling the plastic screen cover off a shiny new iPhone 6S or 6S Plus, breathing new life into old devices and offering at least one or two must-have apps and features.

iOS 9 slows things down a bit, but there's plenty of new features, which is why we've created this iOS 9 tips and tricks guide. While there are lots of new things to try out (particularly for iPad users), many of its changes are of an intuitive nature. iOS 9 is a so-called maintenance release, focusing on improving the foundation and making it smarter rather than rebuilding and adding to it.

Fancy trying out the latest version of iOS? Check out our guide on how to download iOS 10 beta right now

There are far more noticeable little changes in iOS 9 than big ones - like, for example, using watchOS's San Francisco as the main system font - and while it doesn't smack you in the face with its newness like iOS 7 did, there's still a lot to absorb. In some ways, version 9 feels like something of a culmination of what Apple started with iOS 8, smoothing many of the rough edges and bringing a greater sense of coherence and navigation. In a former time, it might have been called iOS 8.5.

If you want to see how much has changed between iOS 9 and the upcoming release of iOS 10, then check out iOS 10 vs iOS 9: the big changes.

But even though you won't find very many revolutionary changes with iOS 9, the usability and accessibility tweaks throughout iOS 9 make it feel like a complete, polished operating system rather than a work in progress. And as always, if you've missed anything, we've got you covered with 74 tips and tricks.