How to shut up Siri in iOS 9

Have you ever wanted to use Siri but haven't been able to because it can be a little, ahem, noisy? Especially in public? And even when you think you're phone's muted? Well, in iOS 9, Apple has made strides to make this a little less awkward. In this how-to, we'll show you how to silence Siri using the ring/silent switch...or how to make Siri stick a sock in it for good.

Silence Siri with a switch

If you like hearing Siri some of the time, no problem — you can use the ring/silent switch on your iOS device to determine when Siri begins chatting back with you. To activate this option, simply do the following:

1. Open Settings.

2. Select General > Siri > Voice Feedback.

3. Select "Control with Ring Switch."

When this option is enabled, Siri will only talk aloud when the switch is flipped to the ring position; if it's switched to silent then Siri will only communicate back with text instead of voice feedback.

Siri now has voice feedback options in iOS 9, letting you customize how you interact with the assistant.

Silence Siri full-time

If you still think Siri is too much of a chatterbox and long for something more like text-based Siri on the Apple Watch, then you'll follow these steps instead:

1. Open Settings.

2. Select General > Siri > Voice Feedback.

3. Select "Hands-Free Only."

With this option enabled, Siri will no longer give voice feedback unless you use the "Hey Siri" command, or if you're using a Bluetooth device, headphones, or CarPlay, so Siri will continue to give voice feedback for a hands-free experience.

