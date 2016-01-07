How to improve iPhone battery life

Your iPhone can do so much for you, it will quickly become indispensable. But frequently checking your emails, making FaceTime calls and watching streaming video all inevitably sap the iPhone battery.

This isn't a problem if you're somewhere you can plug in your iPhone for a recharge, but all too often you'll start seeing low battery alerts on your iPhone's screen when you're far from a socket. But this doesn't mean there's nothing you can do!

iOS 9 has a new low-power mode, which detects when the iPhone battery is at 20% of its power, and alerts you to the fact. If activated, it will halt Mail fetch, background app refresh, automatic downloads and visual effects to help eke out the last bit of power.

On top of that you should turn off power-hungry features such as 3G/4G networking, Bluetooth and Location Services, and stop using streaming services.

Other background services that periodically check for new content, such as Facebook and Twitter, can also be switched off.

Finally, reduce the screen brightness as low as you can comfortably go, and set the screen to dim after a few minutes' inactivity – you'll be amazed at the difference this can make.