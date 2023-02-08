How to screenshot on Android: different methods for any Android device

If you've recently bought a new Android phone, you'll probably want to learn how to take a screenshot on Android.

There are lots of reasons you might want to take a screenshot on your Android phone, whether it's because you've done something fantastic in a game, been sent a hilarious meme, or want to capture an online recipe to use later.

There are a surprising number of methods you can use depending on which Android phone you're using, and so to help you capture a screenshot, we've written this simple guide running you through the two top ways that will also work on Android tablets.

If you're looking for more specific guidance, we've also written a guide on how to screenshot on a Samsung phone. Not on Android? We've got you covered with our guides on how to take a screenshot on an iPhone.

Steps for how to screenshot on Android

Hold the Power button and press Volume Down / Home OR Use Google Assistant

Step by step guide for how to screenshot on any Android phone

1. Hold the Power button and press Volume Down (Image: © Future) This option works on all Android phones and tablets, whatever version you're on. When you have the content you'd like to capture on your screen, press and hold the power button and the volume down button at the same time. Make sure not to stagger the presses or you might accidentally turn the display off, or turn the volume down. Please note, if you've got an older Android phone, you might need to use the home button on the front of the phone instead of the power button. Press and hold this along with volume down to take a screenshot.

2. Find your screenshot Your phone will give you a visual indication that a screenshot was taken – depending on which model and OS you're using, a little image of the captured picture may linger in the bottom corner of your screen, and other times the sides of the screen will light up. If you don't see this, it might be that the image didn't save, so check your Gallery to make sure.

Step by step guide for how to use Google Assistant to screenshot on an Android phone

1. Activate Google Assistant (Image: © Shutterstock.com) One of the many helpful features Google Assistant offers is the ability to take a screenshot.

Simply activate Google Assistant by pressing and holding the home button or saying "Hey Google", or whatever trigger phrase you have assigned the assistant.

2. Take a screenshot Next, simply say "Take a screenshot", and your phone will capture whatever is on your screen. You'll know it was successful when the notification appears that gives you the option to share, edit or delete the screenshot.

FAQs

How do you screenshot on an Android without using a button? If for some reason you need to take a screenshot without using a button, you can either use the Google Assistant method we've described above or see if your phone supports gesture controls. Different Android phones offer different options - some Samsung phones allow you to swipe to screenshot, while Motorola, Xiaomi and OnePlus all use three-finger swipe gestures.