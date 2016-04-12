How to download and read books with the iBooks app

Much as you might expect, iBooks is Apple's alternative to Amazon's Kindle and other ebook readers. It's been available on iPad and iPhone for some time, and is also available in El Capitan as a Mac app.

Best of all, books that you've bought on your iOS device in the past can be re-downloaded to and read on your Mac as well. The iBook Store can be browsed on your Mac, and new books can be purchased and downloaded straight to it.

There's a broad range of books available in the store, and some contain much richer content than a continuous flow of text. Some iBooks are made exclusively for Apple's store to take advantage of interactive features – everything from audio and video content to textbook diagrams that magnify details when you click an annotation.

The Children & Teens and Textbooks categories are particularly good places to find this kind of book. If you've purchased books in the PDF and ePub formats from other online book stores, they can easily be added to your iBooks library provided they're not copy-protected. Go to File > Add to Library… and locate the file for the book you want to add.

Note that while PDFs can be added to your library, they will open in Preview (or whichever app you have assigned to open the file type), hence some features available in iBooks are not available for such publications.

Looking for an iPad to use iBooks on? Check out our video review of the new iPad Pro 9.7 below.