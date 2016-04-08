iPhone SE tips and tricks

The iPhone SE comes with a 12-megapixel iSight camera, which means that not only can you take stunning photographs, you can also capture Live Photos – a feature that was introduced with the iPhone 6S.

Live Photos are taken in a similar way to normal photos, but the camera also captures a few seconds of movement just before and after you take the shot. These mini movies are great at really capturing the moment, and the feature is turned on by default. To see a Live Photo on the iPhone SE, tap and hold anywhere on the photo you've just taken.

Check out our guide on how to use anything as an iPhone live wallpaper to find out what other cool things you can do with Live Photos.

If you don't want the iPhone SE to take Live Photos (this may be the case if you get the 16GB version), you can stop them being captured by default by tapping the Live Photos icon (a series of circles) in the camera app.