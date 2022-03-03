How to watch The Dropout online and stream new episodes where you are

In 2015, Elizabeth Holmes (portrayed by Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout) was the darling of corporate America, celebrated as the youngest female self-made billionaire in the States. But within months it emerged that the sharpest minds in technology and business had been duped by a product that didn't actually exist. Read on as we explain how to watch The Dropout online and stream the eight-part miniseries where you are with new episodes released weekly.

Watch The Dropout online Premiere: Thursday, March 3 New episodes: every Thursday Showrunner: Elizabeth Merriweather Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews, William H. Macy, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Alan Ruck, Stephen Fry Stream: Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial (US) | Disney Plus (RoW)

Exploring one of the most embarrassing episodes in Silicon Valley's modern history - from its enduring obsession with cultish leaders, to its "nothing is impossible" culture - Holmes' vision of a contraption capable of revealing anybody's ills by analysing just a few droplets of their blood captured the minds and chequebooks of America's.

There was only one problem. Holmes' vision was just that - a vision. She had founded Theranos a year before she dropped out of Stanford University, where she'd been endlessly told that her idea was an impossible one to realize.

But all she really needed was a solitary believer with friends in high places, a black turtle-neck and a toe-curlingly earnest Steve Jobs impersonation. The rest would take care of itself. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch The Dropout online and stream new episodes every week.

How to watch The Dropout for FREE in the US

The Dropout premieres on Thursday, March 3 on Hulu, with the first three episodes available straight away. The remaining episodes are being released weekly every Thursday at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT. To watch The Dropout, just sign up for Hulu’s basic plan. It costs $6.99 a month after a 30-day free trial, and you can cancel your membership at any time. Get even better value for money and combine Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. The Disney Plus bundle combines all three streaming services for the monthly price of just $13.99. So as well as everything on Hulu, such as Pam and Tommy, The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People, you also get everything Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and The Simpsons from Disney Plus and top quality live sports from ESPN Plus. Better still, Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, including: Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles.

How to watch The Dropout online from anywhere else in the world

The Dropout is available on Disney Plus (on the Star hub) everywhere else in the world, with the first three episodes released on Thursday, March 3. Subsequent episodes hit the platform at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT / 5pm AEDT every Thursday. As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching The Dropout using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country where the service is available, just head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive home of The Dropout, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalog, the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Marvel, Fox and Pixar all for just CA$11.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month.

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix, but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription that gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at CA$119.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year.

What else should I know about Disney+?

The Dropout is just the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Pam and Tommy, The Book of Boba Fett and Hawkeye. Plus, there's plenty more on the way, such as Ms. Marvel, Obi-Wan Kenobi, She-Hulk and The Mandalorian season 3, all set to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

The Dropout is available on the platform thanks to the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy, which has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy.

It's available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

Read more: