Download VideoPad and turn any video into a looping GIF

Animated GIFs are a great way to share short, funny clips on social media – they work in any app or web browser, on any device, and are easy for other people to save and reuse.

The format originally rose to prominence on short-form blogging site Tumblr, but is also ideal for Facebook and Twitter. The best examples can convey a huge amount of information in just a few silent seconds.

If you have a video clip that would make a good GIF, VideoPad Video Editor is the perfect free tool for optimizing and converting it. Here's how to do it.