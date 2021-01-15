Best Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-order plans in Australia (2021)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 handset has arrived, along with its expected cohort of a Plus and Ultra model, unveiled today in the Korean tech giant's glitzy online Unpacked event.

Typically, we'd expect Samsung's Galaxy S devices to land a little later in the year, but it's clear that the company was keen to kick off 2021 with its new iteration of flagship handsets.

While not quite as big a leap as some other recent smartphone refreshes (*cough* iPhone 12 *cough*), the Galaxy S21 instead refines the Galaxy S20 experience and makes it more affordable from the get go, while entirely moving the series to 5G connectivity (no 4G option this year).

The S21 is available in either 128GB or 256GB configurations for AU$1,249 and AU$1,349 respectively. Both come with 8GB of RAM and are available in Phantom Grey, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Pink colour options.

For context, the S20 launched last year for AU$1,349 for the 4G variant, or AU$1,499 for the 5G model, although they were both only available in the 128GB configuration.

Many of the S20's specs have carried over on the new base S21 model – a 4,000mAh battery, 6.2-inch display, and similar camera specs chief among them – but areas such as the processor (upgraded to the new Exynos 2100) and 5G capabilities have had a nudge in the right direction.

As has been the case in the past, all Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-orders will come with a free gift, in this case a pair of Galaxy Buds Live (valued at AU$319), so it's worth checking out what each major carrier has to offer below to find the plan that's right for you.

Telstra S21 plans (24 months)

With Telstra's impressive network, it might be the obvious choice to pair with you new 5G-ready handset, so here are the Telstra plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21, in both 128GB and 256GB variants

Optus S21 plans (24 months)

Note: Optus offers will appear below once live on WhistleOut.

For a little more in the way of included value (as well as a plenty-capable 5G network of its own), here's all the Optus options to pair with the 128GB or 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21.

Vodafone S21 plans (24 months)

Vodafone is generally the telco to choose for the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S21 plan. These prices are for the 128GB and 256GB versions.

Woolworths Mobile S21 plans (128GB, 24 months)

While Woolworths Mobile doesn't always get the latest flagship handsets, it does offer great value on Samsung phones in particular, and it also uses the Telstra network (albeit, just 4G at this stage). The tables compare 128GB or 256GB handset deals.

Samsung Galaxy S21 review in brief:

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the cheapest of the three new handsets from Samsung. While it isn't quite as powerful as either the S21 Plus or the Ultra, it stands out as the best option of the three because of that lower cost.

It comes with the same advanced 5G features as both the S21 Plus and Ultra, uses a Full HD+ resolution AMOLED display and features Samsung's new and incredibly powerful Exynos 2100 processor.

That processor improvement doesn't just aid in the power of the handset itself but improves the camera performance, the UI and the video performance of the handset.

While the device makes significant improvements, it has maintained the same battery capacity, is the same size at 6.2-inches and uses a flat display instead of the curved one seen in the S20 series.