iPhone SE 2020 deals in Australia: the best prices and plans

Apple is known for making pretty pricey handsets, but the iPhone SE 2020 is the brand’s most affordable phone to date, and it’s now available in Australia.

The iPhone SE 2020 retails from AU$749 for the 64GB capacity version, or if you need more storage, you can opt for 128GB for AU$829 or a solid 256GB for AU$999. It’s available in white, black or Product Red colour options.

It’s set to replace the now discontinued iPhone 8, and while it’s the second generation of the original and widely popular SE device, it’s also more expensive than its older sibling was at launch, and more expensive than your average budget smartphone.

It’s likely at the higher end of the 'budget' spectrum because it packs Apple’s latest A13 Bionic chip – the same processor which powers the iPhone 11 Pro – making it one of the most powerful handsets in the affordable phone space.

It also features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, wireless charging and an IP67 water-resistance rating. While you’ll only find a single camera lens on the new iPhone SE, you’ll be able to record in 4K at 60fps, experiment with portrait mode, HDR and more. And best of all for some, the Touch ID home button makes a comeback.

We’re assessing plans from the major Aussie telcos now, but in the meantime, check out what’s available below through our live deal trackers.