Where to buy the Fujifilm X100VI in Australia: delivery estimates and top retailers

The Fujifilm X100VI was one the most anticipated cameras in recent years, and it's no surprise it became the most-wanted compact as soon as it was announced. As per Fujifilm's initial announcement, the standard edition was supposed to start shipping from February 28, 2024.

If you were lucky to snag yourself a Fujifilm pre-order, then you may or may not have already gotten your delivery estimate. If you haven't received a tracking code, then don't worry – most people who ordered last week still haven't received their tracking codes. Even those who were quick off the mark on day one of Fujifilm X100VI pre-orders haven't received their cameras yet. According to Fujifilm Australia, the first batch of pre-orders sold out almost immediately after release – just like its predecessor, it seems like demand is massively outstripping supply.

Despite shipping having started on February 28, most stores still have no stock on shelves and the camera is in back order as of writing. Shipping is still on a first-come, first-served basis, which means that if you order now, you may well be in a favourable position to land yourself a shiny new Fujifilm X100VI in either the black or the silver finish. That said, stores are unable to provide a delivery estimate, so you may need to be a little patient.

To help you secure this much-hyped camera, we've listed the best Australian retailers below who are taking orders online. We'll attempt to update this page with the shipping estimates, but in case you don't want to wait, we've put together a few alternatives, as well as advice on the best buying options.

In Australia, the Fujifilm X100VI retails for AU$2,899 for the standard edition and AU$3,499 for the limited-edition model that will be available from March 28, 2024. If you're interested in a full run-down of the camera, check out our hands-on Fujifilm X100VI review for more details.

Where to buy the Fujifilm X100VI

Australian retailers taking orders

Best retailers to order from

All the above retailers are trusty places to order the Fujifilm X100VI from, and we'd advise that you call your local store to check on shipping estimates before placing an order.

However, a couple of retailers are taking orders for the camera for AU$100 less than the others – so if you'd like those savings, try Digital Camera Warehouse or Ted's Cameras, both of which will let you order either the black or the silver colourway.

If I buy today, how long will I be waiting?

Concrete details on delivery estimates are thin on the ground right now but, as we've mentioned, it would be a good idea to call your local retailer for a quick chat.

That said, Amazon is listing a dispatch estimate of 1-2 months for the silver option, but DigiDirect says stock could be available in 2 weeks. However, given the demand, take these estimates with a pinch of salt. Based on what we've read, it could well be a 3-month wait in some cases – it all depends on how many cameras Fujifilm can produce and whether people get tired of waiting.

According to reports in Japan, Fujifilm has significantly upped the production for the X100VI to 15,000 units per month – which is likely due to the camera now being manufactured in China, as per a report on The Verge. Still, this camera is proving incredibly popular right now, with 500,000 people registering their interest to pre-order in China alone.

While details are annoyingly sparse, what we do know right now is that retailers are fulfilling orders on a first-come, first-serve basis, so it's probably a good idea to commit to an order even if there are no delivery details right now... if you really, really are keen on the X100VI. Some retailers will not charge your card until orders are dispatched, but you'll want to carefully check on a case-by-case basis for specific pre-order policies here.

Be aware: X100VI scalpers are active

(Image credit: eBay)

Pro tip: We'll tell you where not to buy the X100VI – over on eBay. As expected, unscrupulous sellers are now posting their X100VI pre-orders on the auction site for absolutely exorbitant sums of up to AU$6,000 in some extreme cases. You don't need us to tell you that the X100VI isn't worth anywhere near this crazy amount, even the limited-edition model, so definitely don't fall for the trap.

If you have AU$6,000 to spend on a camera, then there are plenty of other options right now – including some of the best compact cameras money can buy (hint: Leica Q3). You can also buy some superb Fujifilm cameras with up-to-date features and a gorgeous lens for much, much less – which we've covered just below.

Fujifilm X100VI: buying advice

What else can you do? Here's our advice

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

1. Call around at local retailers

Here's a tried and true tip that we've used to find stock on other in-demand tech over the years, like PS5 stock and graphics cards when they were hard to get. Often, local retailers have lower demand than the big online stores and, sometimes, just sometimes, they can be a good option for either snagging a device or getting a favourable pre-order placement. Likewise, this tip also works for bigger retailers that have local branches like Camera House – it never hurts to call around or send a few emails.

2. Check out Fuji's other cameras

We know you really, really want that X100VI, but there are other great Fujifilm cameras that are definitely worth checking out. You may have heard of the X100VI through word of mouth or social media but, remember, it's not the only Fuji camera that features those superb straight-out-of-the-camera JPEGs.

You could, for example, opt for something like Fujifilm X-T5. This flagship interchangeable lens body features many of the same bones as the X100VI under the hood – like the 40.2MP APS-C sensor, image stabilization, and the latest subject-tracking autofocus. The downside? It's a little pricey at AU$2,999 plus the additional cost of the lens (or lenses) you want. It also doesn't have the fancy hybrid optical viewfinder that's unique to the X100 series, so you'll arguably not get that same old-school feel. Image-wise, however, the cameras are identical, and we're big fans of the X-T5 at TechRadar (see our Fujifilm X-T5 review for more details).

If budget is a real consideration here, then check out the Fujifilm X-T30 II which retails for AU$1,299 for the body alone. You won't get the high resolution sensor of the X100VI or the X-T5, but the 24MP sensor can hold its own with the newer cameras (check out our Fujifilm X-T30 II review for more details).

Another possible contender is the rumoured Fujifilm X-Pro 4. This one is an outside chance because this rangefinder-style camera hasn't even been announced yet, but there is potential that it's in the pipeline. Outside of the X100 range, the X-Pro series is the most retro-styled from Fuji, with a hybrid optical viewfinder and classic control layout. It's lens-interchangeable like the X-T5, which makes it a favourite with more hardcore photographers. It's nowhere near as popular as the X100VI, however, and some rumour sites have stated that the X-Pro 4 is unlikely to arrive in 2024.

There's also a X100VI special edition

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

If you didn't manage to snag an X100VI pre-order early, there's still potential to get a camera if you're lucky, although via a somewhat narrower and pricier path.

To celebrate its 90th anniversary, Fujifilm created a special-edition X100VI that's limited to 1,934 units – 1934 being the year Fujifilm was founded. Of these, only 75 units will be available in Australia. It will set you back AU$3,499, which is a significant markup over the regular X100VI at AU$2,899. However, these are available in-person only on specific dates and locations, so this could be the best chance of grabbing the premium compact camera, provided you can travel.

Sales of the special-edition X100VI begin on March 28 in Australia from the Fujifilm House of Photography store in Sydney's CBD. It's anticipated all the units will sell on that day – expect queues.

Functionally, the special-edition X100VI is identical to the regular version. However, you get a presentation box, a special-edition camera strap, the model's unique number etched onto the top plate, plus a different branded lens cap.