Best webcams for MacBooks: solid camera upgrades for Apple laptop users

If scouring the internet for the best webcam for MacBooks seems superfluous to you – after all, your Apple laptop already comes with one that does the job – then you’re probably not using it enough to notice. To the many remote and work-from-home workers as well as creative professionals, however, an upgrade to a dedicated, higher quality, and more feature-rich alternative has become crucial.

Sadly, despite the impressive strides Apple has made on its sought-after MacBooks, it seems to have forgotten all about the webcam. While a 720p webcam isn’t exactly obsolete and is good enough for personal chats with loved ones, 1080p and 4K video resolutions have become the standard. That makes Apple’s 720p FaceTime HD camera a bit dated for business meetings, live streaming, and content creation.

Those who are still utilizing that built-in MacBook webcam for these important tasks would be wise to upgrade – not just for higher resolution, but also for better image quality and more robust features. For that, here are our recommendations.

The Logitech C920s Pro HD hones the basics and trims down the frills in order to keep the price of entry at an accessible level. At less than $100/£100, it delivers crisp 1080p video thanks to its five-element glass lens and effective autofocusing, albeit at only 30fps. And, although it doesn’t come with premium features, there are many things to appreciate here like its automatic light correction at 720p, dual microphone setup, and that included privacy shutter that MacBook users have never had the pleasure of having. There’s also a 78-degree field of view here as well as support for Logitech Capture, the brand’s own content creation app.

What do all content creators look for in a webcam? Clean and crisp high-resolution videos and fast, smooth performance. That’s something the Elgato Facecam delivers, thanks to its 8-element lens designed to minimize common lens issues like spherical aberration, chromatic aberration, and lens flare. Behind that lens is a Sony Starvis CMOS sensor and an ultra-fast processor – because every photographer and videographer know it takes more than pure talent to make high-quality content. Considering all that, the privacy cap and onboard memory are really just cherries on top. Naturally, support is provided for post-processing as well, thanks to the Camera Hub app. Just a fair warning: this webcam won’t come cheap.

Don’t let the Logitech StreamCam’s cute and compact exterior fool you. This powerful and aptly named webcam delivers 1080p resolution at 60fps for the smoothest and sharpest video. Couple that with its Logitech Capture support, giving you useful streaming features like automatic framing and automatic exposure compensation, and you’ve got yourself a nifty tool for your live streaming ventures. There’s a set of two front-facing microphones so you’ll come out loud and clear to your viewers. Naturally, because it is specifically designed for live streamers, it’s also optimized for Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), XSplit, and Streamlabs. It isn’t the cheapest webcam out there, but the price of entry is certainly fair for what it offers.

4. Logitech 4K Pro Best 4K webcam Specifications Resolution: Up to 4K at 30fps Features: RightLight 3 with HDR, 3x diagonal fields of view, omnidirectional mics, Windows Hello facial recognition support, privacy shade

A 4K webcam might not be necessary right now, but the Logitech 4K Pro is just the ticket if you’d like to future-proof your professional rig. That’s not only because of its ultra HD resolution. This webcam for MacBooks also comes loaded with features, from up to 90fps at 720p shooting capability and built-in infrared sensor for Windows Hello support to Logitech’s RightLight 3 with HDR feature that keeps you looking fab regardless of lighting conditions. As if that isn’t enough, it also offers three diagonal field of view options, a pair of omnidirectional mics, and privacy shade – not to mention, a travel bag for all those business trips.

5. Anker Webcam PowerConf C300 Best webcam for business presentations Specifications Resolution: Up to 1080p @ 60fps Features: AI Lighting, AI Framing, AI Colors, adjustable field of view

Anker has more than proven itself a reliable accessories brand despite being a newcomer in the peripherals market, which isn’t surprising considering its Google ties. The Anker Webcam PowerConf C300 doesn’t fall far from its fast-growing tree, giving folks a slightly more affordable option to business folks looking for a terrific 1080p webcam. A Logitech webcam rival, this offering delivers high resolution video at 60fps along with a set of nifty features on the side, including the ability to adjust its field of view depending on the number of people it detects in frame and its dynamic exposure and color adjustments to keep you looking terrific. Just because it’s a work meeting doesn’t mean you have to look your drabbiest.

6. NexiGo Streaming Webcam Best budget webcam for MacBooks Specifications Resolution: 1080p @ 30fps Features: 90-degree field of view, automatic color adjustment, 180-degree bracket adjustment

Just because you’re on a budget doesn’t mean the list of webcam choices for your MacBook is short. The re-emergence of webcams as a vital tool has brought forth many lesser known brands that produce decent quality options for much less than their big-name rivals. The NexiGo Streaming Webcam, for example, delivers good video quality at 1080p while setting you back less than $50/£50. Of course, being a bargain-basement alternative, there are compromises here – quality control isn’t among the company’s greatest strengths and that 90-degree field of view might be too wide for some. Still, this webcam is a boon to economizing folks.