Best 85-inch TVs: extra-large screens worth buying

The best 85-inch TVs give a new meaning to the word ‘large’. But if you can fit one in your home, which are the best options?

As astonishingly big as they may sound, 85-inch TVs are now a prevalent part of today’s TV market. Almost always acting as the very upper limit of a TV’s sizing options, they make a case for ultra-large images with an impact simply not possibly on smaller models.

You’ll certainly have to pay for the privilege, as each increase in TV size tends to see an uptick in cost; that said, an 85-inch model of a cheap TV can cost around the same as the 55-inch model of a flagship 8K screen, meaning you do have some options to choose between.

It’s worth noting that 8K resolution is much more represented on larger TV sizes, and you’ll certainly get the benefit of all that added detail (33 million pixels, to be exact) on these 85-inch TVs, unlike the 55-inch 8K TVs that pop up every now and again.

But even 4K TVs can be staggeringly effective at this size, and all of the hand-tested models below are good options for an 85-inch display in your home, whether you’re looking for a cinema screen, a gaming console companion, or something big enough to replace a brick wall. Here are the best 85-inch TVs out there.

There’s also an 88-inch model of Samsung’s Micro LED TV set to come in late 2021, too, though we’re keeping it off this list until we have the hands-on experience (and a sense of the price) to form our judgement.

1. Best 85-inch TV: Samsung QN900A Neo QLED Samsung's 2021 flagship truly shines Specifications Size: 85-inch Resolution: 8K Panel technology: Neo QLED Smart TV: Tizen Dimensions: 1876.6 x 1071.5 x 15.4 mm Reasons to buy + Exceptional brightness + OLED-like black levels Reasons to avoid - It'll cost you - Reflective screen

Ushering in a new era in television technology, Samsung's Mini LED-sporting QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV offers stunning picture quality, exceptional color and brightness, terrific sound and outstanding blacks – all in a package that's unmatched in terms of design – making it a cinch for the best 85-inch TV today.

The QN900A's Mini LED backlight utilizes thousands of compact LEDs can be packed together behind the panel, allowing for far more accurate dimming zones and black levels that are practically indistinguishable from an OLED screen.

Of course, that doesn't mean Samsung's Neo QLED is to able to produce lights and colors at the individual pixel-level like an OLED TV can, only that it does a comparable job when it comes to contrast.

Outside of its new lighting technology, the QN900A excels in terms of picture quality, with an astonishing 8K resolution display that does a brilliant job of upscaling 1080p and 4K content thanks to the AI-based 'Neo Quantum Processor 8K' – and its picture advantages are all the more apparent on a screen of this size. Just don't expect it to come cheap.

2. Sony A90J 4K OLED Sony advances the art of OLED with the A90J Specifications Screen size:: 83-inch Resolution: : 4K Panel Type:: OLED Smart TV: : Google TV Dimensions:: 1,880 x 1,072 x 428 mm Reasons to buy + Robust sound + Nice new OS Reasons to avoid - No UK catch-up TV services - Missing some key features

Sony hasn’t held back in pricing the new A90J 4K OLED TV, but we believe the performance does justify the hefty price tag – and it's one of very few OLED TVs to come in an 83-inch size.

Picture quality, from any source, is about as good as it currently gets from any 4K screen. In every meaningful department – motion control, contrast, edge definition, detail levels, you name it. For those moments when you’re reduced to watching sub-4K content, it’s great at upscaling, too.

The Sony A90J OLED is more than a few steps ahead when it comes to sound quality. Using the entire surface of the screen as a speaker is still novel and effective, and backing it up with two conventional bass drivers means the A90J sounds fuller, more direct and just, well, better than any alternative that doesn’t feature an off-board sound system.

Add in a smart new Google TV interface, the usual Sony standard of build and finish, feet that change position to accommodate a soundbar, an exclusive movie streaming service, and an authentically well-designed remote control – ignoring the inexplicable lack of UK TV catch-up services – and the A90J looks like the complete package. Although complete packages seldom come cheap.

Xbox Series X gamers should watch out, though, as there's no VRR support – though you'll find the 4K/120Hz capability and auto low latency mode to match any PS5 console.

3. Samsung TU8000 The cheapest 85-inch TV you'll find today Specifications Screen size: 85-inch Resolution: 4K Panel technology: QLED Smart TV: Tizen Dimensions: 1,895 x 1,084 x 63.5 mm Reasons to buy + Low input lag + Solid motion handling Reasons to avoid - Narrow viewing angles - Lacks brightness

If your living room – and budget – can't handle one of the best 65-inch TVs, take a look at the truly spectacular TU8000 Series. You'll get an incredibly low input lag (just 9.7ms) as well as motion handling technology to keep the action looking consistently smooth. What else could you ask for?

You're not getting all of the gaming technologies of some other sets in this list, as HDMI 2.1, VRR (variable refresh rate), or a 120Hz panel – but for the everyday gamer, this is a set that gets the basics very right.

You will need to watch out for the narrow viewing angles: content looks best straight on, with color draining from the sides, so it might not be the best choice for four-party Switch game sessions. On the whole, though, this is a solid choice.

However, at this size it's still as pricey as a 65-inch TV with OLED, so it's worth weighing up whether size of picture quality is more important to you.

The 85-inch Sony XH90 could be a good shout for those with a large enough budget who aren't bothered about a high-end OLED screen.

This 2020 model is equipped with some very well-regarded picture processing, full-array local dimming and some fiercely complicated upscaling algorithms. The attention-grabbing Dolby picture and sound standards, Vision and Atmos, are catered for too.

This Sony TV got something of an upgrade in October 2020, with an over-the-air update adding in support for HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency Mode – ostensibly to prepare for the launch of the PS5. The Sony XH90 also now supports the Apple TV app, for streaming over Apple TV Plus or the many films and shows available to rent and buy through Apple TV and connected Apple TV channels.

And having tested this model in a 75-inch size, we're confident that it can go the distance for a 85-inch version too.

5. LG C1 OLED One of only two 83-inch OLED TVs Specifications Screen size: 83-inch Resolution: 4K Panel type: OLED Smart TV: webOS Dimensions: 1851 x 1062 x 55.3 mm Reasons to buy + Four HDMI 2.1 ports + WebOS is fantastic Reasons to avoid - Reflective glass surface - No HDR10+

The LG C1 OLED is a knockout 4K OLED TV, and one of only two – along with the Sony A90J featured above – to come in a new 83-inch size.

The C1's a9 Gen 4 chipset adds in AI processing to between distinguish between objects and their backgrounds – something that's at the heart of a lot of advancements in today's TV market.

This stellar OLED TV also packs in four dedicated HDMI 2.1 ports (ideal for next-gen gaming) and even comes with a new Game Optimiser menu that gives you the option to quickly adjust brightness, contrast and VRR on the fly.

The LG C1 isn’t flawless, as we did encounter issues around how the new a9 Gen 4 processor upscales faces, and how reflective the all-glass screen is during daylight hours, but the issues are few and far between.

There are, of course, higher resolution TVs out there right now like the LG Z1 OLED, which offers 8K resolution at an 88-inch size), but the LG C1 is still a brilliant 4K TV that's well worth considering at an 83-inch size.

6. Samsung QN90A Neo QLED The arrival of Mini LED elevates Samsung to new heights Specifications Screen size: 85-inch Resolution: 4K Panel technology: Neo QLED Smart TV: Tizen Dimensions: 1892.2 x 1082.5 x 27.5 mm Reasons to buy + Stellar picture quality + Impressive sound system Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision or Atmos - Freeview Play would be nice

The Samsung QN90A isn't the best 4K TV in Samsung's 2021 lineup – that moniker would have to go to the QN95A. But given the fact the QN95A isn't available in the US, or available in an 85-inch size, the QN90A will certainly have to do.

This step-down model still packs in a Mini LED backlight, vastly improving brightness control and contrast compared to last year's QLEDs. The result is a brighter TV than before, if that’s even possible with Samsung, and one that can display a deeply satisfying array of colors.

Inside, all Neo QLED TVs sport the higher-end Neo Quantum Processor 4K that uses a neural network to analyze images for better HD upscaling and Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ for better motion handling – all of which has really paid off for this Samsung screen.

That said, there are a few looming issues this year that we can’t ignore, like the slight wobble of the pedestal stand, or the surprisingly lacklustre sound quality that doesn’t befit a flagship 4K TV. The OTS+ sound system here is a step below the OTS+ Pro speakers found in the QN95A, and the difference is sizeable. None of those factors are deal-breakers by themselves, but they should give you a slight pause before dropping a huge wad of cash on this 85-inch TV – as they don't come cheap.

How big is an 85-inch TV?

The exact height, width and depth of an 85-inch TV will vary depending on the set in question. A TV with a Mini LED backlight will be a bit thicker than a super-slim OLED screen (which won’t need a backlight at all). If a TV has a built-in soundbar, that could add some visible height and weight, while other screens may opt for more discreet placement around the TV’s casing.

As an example, the Samsung Q60T QLED comes in a massive 85-inch size, and measures 108.3cm tall, 189.6cm wide, and 6cm deep – which are the measurements to consider if you’re going to wall-mount the screen. When placed on the included TV stand, the Q60T’s height jumps to 118.6cm, and the depth pads out to 39.2cm.

The 2021 flagship QN900A QLED, is almost identical in sizing, measuring 107.2cm tall and 187.6cm wide. It is decently slimmer at 1.54cm, but adding in a TV stand means the depth actually caps out at 34.4cm, making for a similar profile overall.