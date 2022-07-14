Portable SSD are not cheap, but I've never paid full price for them

I'll tell you a little secret: I have never paid full price for portable SSDs. And, if there's one advice I can give you about computer peripherals, it's that you shouldn't either – not when there's a way to get them for less.

Listen, I'm not cheap. I'll happily pay full price for things that I need. I paid full price for my iMac 24-inch all-in-one during the holidays thought there were a lot of Apple deals around because the color that I wanted (green) wasn't discounted.

Heck, sometimes, I pay full price for things that I don't need. Case in point, the Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro that I never really use, all because it's one of my favorite keyboards, and Roccat released a white version. I spent $160 on a keyboard that I already have just so I also have it in white.

When it comes to expanding my storage, however, it gets a little harder to part with my money. I just don't want to pay full price for something that gets discounted anyway whenever there's a sale event.

That's every single time there's a sale event, by the way. Big or small, on Prime Day, on Black Friday, Fourth of July, Father's Day, it doesn't matter. Portable SSDs drop their prices as if on cue. I'm not just talking about dubious offerings from lesser-known brands. Many of the top-rated and most popular models go on sale as well, offering savings of up to 60%.

Today's best portable SSD US Prime Day deals

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD: $249.99 $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40% – Robust, pocket-size, and sleek-looking, this offering from SanDisk is among the best SSDs around. It doesn't come cheap, but as you can tell by this 40% discount, there's always a way to get it for less.

(opens in new tab) Samsung T7 Shield 1TB, Portable SSD: $159.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 – I haven't tried this Samsung offering, but many laud it for its speedy performance, which makes it a great option for photographers, video editors and other creatives who need quick access to their data.

(opens in new tab) Samsung T5 Portable SSD 1TB: $249.99 $189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 24% - While not the cheapest on this list, retailing at $250, this is a favorite among users who want the absolute best performance. This late Prime Day deal also knocks $60 off that steep price, making it just a little more accessible.

(opens in new tab) LaCie 500GB Rugged SSD: $179.99 $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 22% – I count on LaCie external rugged drives to keep my high-res images safe, especially when I'm traveling. While they do cost a premium due to their rugged build – this 500GB costs twice as much as non-rugged rivals – the company puts its storage drives on sale so often, I've never paid full price for any of mine. And, I've accumulated three over the last couple of years.

(opens in new tab) Seagate 2TB SSD Expansion: $279.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - Seagate's Expansion SSDs are my literal favorite because they're so adorable. Seriously, they're smaller – though not thinner – than my credit cards and IDs. But, they're also impressive in performance, which is why they do tend to cost a little more. This hefty $80 discount is a must-not-miss, however, and is tempting even though I haven't even filled the one I have yet.

Why are external SSDs expensive? It's a question we've been asking ourselves in the last decade, and it's a question we're still asking. Even with cloud storage getting accessible and more readily available, SSDs still cost a pretty penny.

And, I honestly don't understand why something that's so vital to our computing experience – storage – is still so expensive. Yes, SSDs are faster, more robust, and more efficient that the older and clunkier hard drives. And, yes, you're also paying a premium for convenience here since you're also getting that privilege of portability.

But, it's also been 30-something years since their introduction. Shouldn't they be cheaper by now?

The small consolation prize is that these portable SSD deals should save us some money until that day comes. Even if you haven't seen anything worth tossing in your shopping cart this Prime Day, at least consider one of these picks above.

Take it from me; you could always use a little more storage.

