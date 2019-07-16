Don't S-Pen-d so much on this Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deal for 35% off during Amazon Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is still a 'premium' smartphone with a high sticker price, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2019 you can pick it up for a lot cheaper.

You can now pick up a 128GB Galaxy Note 9 for up to 35% off the sticker price, with other discounts for the heftier storage options.

In the US, that's $649, which is low enough to match the cost of less-impressive midrange phones.

The UK deals that remain net you the 128GB version of the flagship for £599, down £50 from its prior price, and even more from the original launch cost back in August 2018.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a cutting-edge smartphone with an impressive 6.4-inch Infinity Display, lengthy battery capacity, and powerful camera – it's about to be supplanted by the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, but that doesn't mean it's an inferior device by any means.

In fact, at its current price tag, you'd be getting a great deal on the Galaxy Note 9 compared to many other smartphones which have launched recently at a similar price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Prime Day US deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, 128GB Unlocked $999 $649 on Amazon

Pick up a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for 35% off the sticker price with a respectable 128GB of storage - plus everything else that comes standard in the big flagship phone. This version is unlocked, has the Note's signature S-Pen stylus, and comes in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Lavender Purple.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, 512GB Unlocked $1,249 $899 on Amazon

Pick up a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for 28% off the sticker price with the biggest storage option possible, 512GB. This unlocked version comes in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Lavender Purple, all packing the Note line's signature S-Pen stylus.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Prime Day UK deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB): £649.99 £599 at Amazon

Samsung's most recent Note smartphone has just had £150 slashed off its price tag, making it lovely and affordable. With an S-Pen stylus, beautiful screen and powerful camera, this is one of the best phones on the market right now.

View Deal

Of course, if the Galaxy Note 9 isn't exactly what you're looking for, there are plenty of other Amazon Prime Day deals that might pique your interest, so you can definitely find a new smartphone.

TechRadar is scouring Amazon and all the major retailers' websites, rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.