AdGuard becomes the latest VPN to add post-quantum encryption

The feature has already been rolled out on desktop, with support for mobile apps coming soon

AdGuard VPN during TechRadar tests
(Image credit: AdGuard VPN)

AdGuard just became the latest VPN provider to add quantum-resistant encryption to its software.

Specifically, AdGuard VPN now integrates a combination of classic encryption methods with one of the post-quantum algorithm standards released by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in August last year. The feature was rolled out on macOS and Windows on March 6, 2025, with the mobile apps expected to get the upgrade later in the month.

The firm now follows in the footsteps of Google Chrome and some of the best VPN providers on the market by upgrading its encryption protections to ensure user data is protected against new threats posed by quantum computing.

The need for quantum-proof encryption

"We are on the brink of the quantum technology era, and data protection must stay ahead of the threats, not just react to them. By implementing post-quantum cryptography, we are laying the foundation for a secure internet in the future," said Denis Vyazovoy, AdGuard VPN CPO.

Experts predict that it's just a matter of time before quantum computers break current RSA-based encryption methods. This is mainly because these machines will have the ability to process computations that today's computers can't handle, within minutes.

Recent releases such as Google's Willow quantum chip and Microsoft’s Majorana 1 chip, AdGuard explains, "are pushing quantum computing closer to solving complex real-world problems." This may be a portent of what the industry has long feared – that current encryption will soon become obsolete.

Quantum computers are still some years away from becoming mainstream, but cybercriminals are thought to have already adopted "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks. These involve malicious actors collecting encrypted data and decrypting it once quantum machines are up for the task.

It's exactly with this in mind that NIST experts released the first sets of quantum-safe algorithms last year designed for specific tasks, namely protection for key exchanges (ML-KEM) and identity authentication (ML-DSA and SLH-DSA).

Security padlock in circuit board, digital encryption concept

Encryption refers to the scrambling of data into an unreadable form to prevent third-party access. VPNs – like encrypted messaging apps like Signal and WhatsApp – use end-to-end encryption to secure your data in transit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As mentioned earlier, AdGuard VPN has implemented a hybrid encryption approach that includes the classic X25519 elliptic curve algorithm with the post-quantum Kyber768-based ML-KEM768.

This dual-layer encryption approach, the provider explains, "ensures robust protection against both current and future risks, enabling secure session keys that are resilient to quantum computing advancements."

This is exactly what the likes of Google, Signal, Tuta Mail, ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Mullvad VPN, Windscribe, and PureVPN have also done.

Put simply, having a hybrid encryption method ensures that tried and tested algorithms always protect your data, even if the post-quantum protection fails.

If you're using the latest version of AdGuard VPN on desktop, you should already be able to enable this feature through the settings menu. This advanced security option is also expected to land on the iOS and Android VPN apps in the next couple of weeks.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

