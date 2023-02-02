Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: premium flagships compared

With the dust now settling on the Samsung Unpacked event and the full unveiling of Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy smartphones, we finally have concrete information on what the trio of new releases bring to the table. We’ve got our hands on each of the new models – the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra – with all three impressing us in different ways.

Predictably, Samsung has saved the most powerful technology and features for the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra. So, how does it compare to Apple’s top premium smartphone, the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

Below, we’ve compared the two premium flagships to see which one comes out on top.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max price and availability

The iPhone 14 Pro Max launched in September 2022 priced from $1,099 / £1,199 / AU$1,899, firmly placing it at the higher end of the premium smartphone price bracket. The top iPhone model has had its share of production issues since launch, however, with manufacturing and availability of the iPhone 14 Pro Max having been impacted by disruptions due to Covid-19. At times, this has meant long waits of up to 4-5 weeks for prospective purchasers, although those issues now seem to be resolved.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, meanwhile, doesn’t officially launch until February 17, 2023 but is currently available to pre-order. Pricing for the S23 Ultra starts at $1,199.99 / £1,249 / AU$1,949 – even more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, although not quite as high as was once feared.

Press image of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Image credit: Samsung)

In the current economic climate, some kind of a price hike was always going to be inevitable, and it’s anticipated that Apple will do similar with its follow-up to the iPhone 14 Pro Max when it arrives later this year. Still, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price at launch is surprisingly competitive when stacked up against the iPhone 14 Pro Max – it comes with the S Pen stylus for starters and upgrades to the CPU and image sensor, for example – taking the edge for value between the two when considering all the other updates it brings.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max design

Aesthetically speaking, neither the Galaxy S23 Ultra nor iPhone 14 Pro Max do a whole lot to distinguish themselves from their predecessors – at least at first glance.

With the Dynamic Island replacing the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, there’s a bit more screen real estate compared to prior iPhone Pro models on a handset measuring 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9mm. Slim almost to a point of feeling slight in your hands, the iPhone 14 Pro Max may not make too many drastic design changes but is clearly aware that it didn’t need to.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra does similar, maintaining the same sharp corners but tweaking the display just enough to offer a greater overall surface area than its predecessor. That’s particularly exciting when taking into consideration the extra space it grants the S Pen stylus to work in.

At 162.5 x 78.7 x 8.9mm, however, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the bigger of the two flagships but, given that the S23 Ultra weighs just under 8g less than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the increased size and square design doesn’t feel entirely brick-like.

And given that both handsets also include IP68 dust and water resistance ratings, it’s hard to choose a clear winner between the two when it comes to design.

A look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's front display (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max display

Given its aforementioned dimensions, it’s no surprise that the Galaxy S23 Ultra beats out the iPhone 14 Pro Max when it comes to screen size – though only just, as the former’s screen clocks in at 6.8 inches compared to 6.7 inches.

Beyond size, both the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max boast high-quality displays.

The S23 Ultra’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel is nothing short of stunning, topping out at a resolution of 3088 x 1440, which is superior to that of the 2796 x 1290 screen res of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both feature identical adaptive refresh rates of 1Hz to 120Hz but, on paper, the iPhone 14 Pro Max achieves greater brightness levels at up to 2,000 nits compared to the S23 Ultra’s 1,750 nits.

Beyond outdoor use, the Galaxy S23 Ultra holds the slightest of edges over the iPhone 14 Pro Max based on our experiences with the handset, as the inclusion of a new CPU to the S23 Ultra sees its display achieve a slightly higher peak to the iPhone 14 Pro Max in our view.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max cameras

Comparing the camera array in the two handsets is where things get truly interesting.

The addition of a 200MP sensor to the main camera for the S23 Ultra, up from 108MP for the S22 Ultra, clearly indicates Samsung isn’t satisfied with merely competing with its rivals. The result is what Vice President of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America, Drew Blackard, calls “the most advanced camera ever on a Galaxy device.”

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra mounted in a filmmaking rig (Image credit: Samsung)

As before, the quality of photos taken with the Galaxy S23 Ultra is as exceptional as ever, capturing rich details and still holding its edge over what Apple’s Pro models are capable of.

Beyond the main sensor – which is a 48MP lens on the iPhone 14 Pro Max – the difference in camera hardware between the two competitors isn’t as stark as one might think. Alongside the 200MP sensor on the S23 Ultra are a 12MP ultrawide lens and two 10MP telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x zoom respectively, while the Apple handset features a 12MP ultrawide and single 10MP telephoto lens with its 48MP main. The front-facing cameras on both are a match at 12MP.

A close look at the iPhone 14 Pro series' triple camera system (Image credit: Apple)

Thanks to the Cinematic and Action Modes on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, it’s become the go-to for both amateur and professional filmmakers and videographers.

Cinematic Mode works by taking advantage of Dolby Vision HDR and implements focus transitions to keep the subject of a recording in focus, thus enhancing its visual appearance by employing depth-of-field techniques to blur the background, while Action Mode supports generous stabilization that allows for steady filming. The iPhone 14 Pro Max also offers ProRes as a means to support professional quality video capture, a technique that employs higher color fidelity and less compression.

To compete, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features the inclusion of Super HDR capabilities for a wider range of light and dark tones with superior color accuracy. Via its rear and front cameras the S23 Ultra is able to shoot 4K at 60fps Super HDR, or 8K at 30fps, while Samsung has further enhanced the sensors of the S23 Ultra to absorb 2.5 times more light for superior brightness.

Thanks to its addition of a new advanced image sensor, the S23 Ultra could well become the best camera phone we’ve seen yet.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max in action (Image credit: TechRadar)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max battery and performance

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra includes a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support, which gives it a clear leg up over the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s 4,323mAh battery with wired charging support for a 20W adapter or above. Generally speaking, iPhone battery life has always been spotty at best, depending on usage, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is no exception. Meanwhile, Samsung is suggesting the battery of the S23 Ultra is now 20% more efficient than before – we’ll have to put that to the test in our full review to see how it fares.

Performance is less clear cut in terms of comparisons between the two – the A16 Bionic CPU of the iPhone 14 Pro Max certainly can’t be accused of being sluggish or lacking in power, while the same can be said of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 used in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Both are fast with plenty of performance value aided by the generous capabilities of the two phones’ respective displays. However, the S23 Ultra’s use of a quicker, more efficient LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage offers considerable promise on paper. Still, until we have an opportunity to spend some more time with the S23 Ultra, it’s challenging to choose a clear winner between the two premium smartphones when it comes to performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra as it fits in the palm (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Takeaway

At time of writing, without being able to put the S23 Ultra to full use for a long enough period, declaring it a winner over the iPhone 14 Pro Max would be premature. However, based on the specs on paper and what time we have had with the handset thus far, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra does look a lot like being the best Galaxy smartphone we’ve seen yet.

Would a Samsung smartphone of such quality be enough to convince existing Apple users to jump ship? It’s difficult to say, especially as the Apple ecosystem has become so expansive and all-encompassing as to be hard to consider drifting away from. But for photographers and videographers at the very least, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra appears to be competitive, if not a clear frontrunner.

From our short time with the S23 Ultra, both photo and video capture are of astounding professional quality at various settings, and the S23 Ultra’s display does them justice. In fact, there doesn’t seem to be any noticeable difference in screen quality and performance between the two premium handsets.

So, for now, consider this heavyweight bout undecided, but with betting odds steeply turned in favor of the S23 Ultra based on what we know and have experienced so far.