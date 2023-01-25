Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: the standard and Plus models compared

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus probably won’t be as exciting as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but they’re also sure to be a lot more affordable – and will probably be very popular as a result.

They have a lot of competition in this space though, as the S23 will be directly competing with the iPhone 14, and for the first time Apple has a clear competitor to the Plus model too, in the form of the iPhone 14 Plus.

So with that in mind we’ve compared the upcoming standard Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus to the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, to see – based on leaks and rumors in the S23 series case – which is likely to come out on top.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14 price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are both expected to be announced on February 1 at Galaxy Unpacked 2023, and while we don’t yet know for sure what they’ll cost, we’ve seen detailed price leaks for the US and for Australia, which combined suggest the Samsung Galaxy S23 might start at $799.99 / AU$1,350 and the Galaxy S23 Plus might start at $999.99 / AU$1,650.

That, for the record, makes them the same price as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in the US, but AU$100 more in Australia.

UK pricing is less clear, but given that Apple has pushed prices up recently in the UK (while keeping them stable in the US), there’s a high chance Samsung will follow suit, especially as the Australian price is seemingly rising.

The Galaxy S23 might have a similar price to the iPhone 14 (pictured) (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

We’d guess the increase might be around £50 given the prices above, which would put the starting price of the Galaxy S23 at £819 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus at £999.

The iPhone 14 meanwhile starts at $799 / £849 / AU$1,339, and the iPhone 14 Plus at $899 / £949 / AU$1,579. So the standard phones could have broadly comparable prices to each other, as might the Plus modes, but with slight differences depending on region.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14 design

Leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will look pretty much identical to each other – just with the Plus model being bigger.

They will likely have flat screens with a punch-hole camera in the top center, while on the back the cameras will seemingly jut out of the rear individually, rather than being housed in a camera block, as on the S22 and S22 Plus.

Bezels appear narrow – as you’d hope for high-end phones – and we’re expecting the back to be made from glass and the frame from metal.

They could have tough Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protecting the screen, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and come in a choice of Cotton Flower (cream), Misty Lilac (pink), Botanic Green and Phantom Black shades. You can read more about the possible colors in our Samsung Galaxy S23 colors guide.

A leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S23 (Image credit: Evan Blass)

We also have an idea of their weight and dimensions, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 reportedly being 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm and 167g, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is said to be 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm and 195g.

Next, we come to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which also have flat screens, a glass back and a metal frame. However, they have a notch rather than a punch-hole camera, leaving them arguably looking less modern.

They also have a camera block on the back rather than individual lenses, but they have an IP68 rating like we’re expecting from Samsung’s phones, and they use Ceramic Shield tech to protect the display. So there are a lot of similarities here.

The biggest difference could be the color choices, with these phones coming in a choice of Midnight (black), Purple, Starlight (off white), Product Red, or Blue.

They also have different weights and dimensions, of course, with the iPhone 14 being 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm and 172g, while the iPhone 14 Plus is 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8mm and 203g.

Assuming leaks about the S23 series are right, the iPhone 14 is slightly larger and heavier than the Galaxy S23, while the iPhone 14 Plus is a little larger and heavier than the Galaxy S23 Plus, but not by much.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14 display

Leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy S23 will have a 6.1-inch 1080 x 2340 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus will have the same specs but attached to a 6.6-inch screen. That would lead to 425 pixels per inch for the S23 and 393 for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.

As for the iPhone 14, that has a 6.1-inch 1170 x 2532 OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 460 pixels per inch, while the iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch 1284 x 2778 OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 458 pixels per inch.

The iPhone 14 Plus only has a 60Hz refresh rate (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The main difference here then is that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will probably have a higher refresh rate than these iPhones.

That might give the screens on Samsung’s phones a slight edge overall, but it’s not a complete victory as the iPhones have marginally higher-resolution displays, and the iPhone 14 Plus’s screen is a little bigger than we expect the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus's to be.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14 cameras

If leaks are to be believed, then the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will have the same cameras as each other – namely a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, and a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, with 3x optical zoom, along with a 12MP front-facing camera.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus also have the same cameras as each other, specifically a 12MP f/1.5 main snapper, a 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide, and a 12MP f/1.9 selfie camera.

Leaks suggest the Galaxy S23 will have a trio of rear cameras (Image credit: Samsung / SnoopyTech)

So, Samsung could have the win here, as these Galaxy S23 models will probably have an extra sensor – specifically a telephoto one. The main sensor on the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus could also have more megapixels to play with.

Of course, megapixels aren’t everything and Apple’s phones take great photos, but for versatility at the very least, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will likely have the better setup.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14 battery

We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S23 to have a 3,900mAh battery with 25W wired charging and either 15W or 10W wireless charging, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus will probably have a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired charging and either 15W or 10W wireless charging.

That could have the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus beat, as the former has a 3,279mAh battery with 20W wired charging and 15W wireless, while the latter has a 4,323mAh battery with 20W wired charging and 15W wireless.

The big win here then is the relatively speedy 45W charging speed likely to be offered by the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.

Apple's phones might lose for battery capacity (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

In other areas the two Plus phones look fairly similar to each other for battery specs, as do the two standard models – albeit with Samsung likely having the edge for both speed and capacity.

However, in our tests we found the iPhone 14 Plus had impressively good battery life, and Apple tends to make small capacities go further, so it will be interesting to see whether these Samsung Galaxy S23 models have Apple’s comparable phones beat in practice.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14 specs and features

You shouldn’t feel short on power with any of these phones – Samsung’s are almost certainly going to run a supercharged version of the already flagship-class Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, while Apple’s use the company’s own powerful A15 Bionic chipset.

If anything, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series might have the edge, which isn’t usually the case, but Apple decided to use a year-old chipset in the basic and Plus models of the iPhone 14. Either way though, we doubt there will be much in it.

For RAM, you’ll probably get 8GB with the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have just 6GB. But comparing RAM amounts in iPhones with Android phones is almost meaningless, because Apple makes a little go a long, long way.

A leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S23 (Image credit: WinFuture / @rquandt)

Now we come to storage, and for that reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy S23 will probably come with either 128GB or 256GB – though there’s some disagreement, with certain leaks pointing to a starting size of 256GB. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus meanwhile will probably come with a choice of 256GB or 512GB.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with more options, as there’s the choice of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB for both phones. Of course, they don’t have a microSD card slot, but the Samsung phones aren’t expected to either.

The biggest single difference between the iPhones and the Samsung Galaxy phones though is the software, with the iPhone 14 series running iOS 16, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will almost certainly run Android 13 – probably overlaid with Samsung’s One UI 5.1 interface. There’s no clear winner here, it just comes down to personal preference.

There shouldn’t be much difference in connectivity options, as the iPhones support 5G and the Galaxy phones are sure to as well. There’s also talk of emergency satellite communications being offered by the Galaxy S23 series – which you also get with the iPhone 14 line.

The iPhone 14 will soon have a lot more competition (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Takeaway

Assuming the above leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are accurate, they could pose strong competition to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Samsung’s phones might have higher refresh rates, an arguably more modern design due to the lack of a notch, an extra camera, bigger batteries, faster charging, and – at least in the case of the S23 Plus – more starting storage.

The iPhones have fewer wins, at least on paper, but their screens are likely slightly higher resolution, there could be more storage options, and the iPhone 14 Plus probably has a marginally larger screen than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.

Beyond that the available colors and their operating systems differ, while most other aspects appear quite similar.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series might be slightly better on paper then, but it’s going to be a very close fight, and the overall winners won’t be known until Samsung’s phones have not just been announced, but put through a full TechRadar review. It’s likely though that these will all rank among the best smartphones.