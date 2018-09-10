How to unblock YouTube with a VPN

So your office or school has finally done it? It's become fed up of employees and students wasting time watching YouTube videos and blocked access to the omnipresent video sharing website at the IP address-level. You've got to admit that's pretty clever.

But you can be even smarter - by downloading a VPN, you can fool your computer or mobile phone's IP address into thinking you're logging in from somewhere else altogether different.

That means you can unblock YouTube and watch as many cat videos, football highlights and the latest Drake hit without a problem. Note that this will only work if you have administrator privileges on your laptop (meaning you can install any software you like), so this may not work on some employer or college-provided computers.

Not only will utilising a VPN help in the battle against blocked websites, but its a great first line of browsing privacy defence, too. Below we've picked out our favorite VPNs you can download today, that are notable for their security, speed, ease-of-use and value. Our top pick at the moment is ExpressVPN - it's an all-round brilliant application.

How to unblock YouTube

Once you've downloaded and installed your choice of VPN to your computer or mobile device (our top three is below), unblocking YouTube is an absolute doddle.

Simply open the VPN app, choose your location - going for one in your country of residence makes most sense, so that you don't mess with anything else - and then turn the VPN on.

That effectively simulates a completely different IP address to the one that your workplace, school or college uses and so you will no longer be bound by the restrictions they have put in place.

The best three VPNS to unblock YouTube:

1. ExpressVPN

Our favorite all-round VPN

Number of servers: 1500+ | Server locations: 148 | IP addresses: 30,000 | Maximum devices supported: 3

Loads of devices supported

Over 1,000 very fast servers

Excellent support

Only three simultaneous connections

It's easy to see why ExpressVPN tops our charts of the best Virtual Private Networks. The first thing to strike you will be its sheer simplicity to use. There's no jargon or convoluted instructions to battle against, just really clear options for choosing your location and then a nice big on/off button for getting started. If you're still not sure, ExpressVPN features a 30-day money back guarantee to give it a whirl before you commit. But don't miss out on the exclusive special 49% discount that TechRadar has struck where you get 3 months free with an annual plan .

2. VyprVPN

So many IP addresses

Number of servers: 700+ | Server locations: 70+ | IP addresses: 200,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 3-5

Hot on security

Impressive speeds

Astonishing amount of IPs

Some logging (connection times, IPs)

Well VyprVPN is certainly the most enticingly named of our top three, but the Swiss-based provider backs it up with over 200,000 IP addresses, bolstered Chameleon security smarts and easy-to-use interface. Like the two above VPNS, we also like that there is 24/7 live chat support in case something goes wrong. If you want to try before you buy, then there's a 3-day trial to let you see just how easy it is to unblock YouTube with a VPN. And there's also an exclusive 25% off VyprVPN annual plans only for TechRadar readers, making Vypr one of the very most affordable VPN providers out there.

3. IPVanish

Rapid speed, no logs and 24/7 support

Number of servers: 1,000+ | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: 40,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 10

Strict zero-log policy

"World's fastest VPN"

24/7 customer support

No free trial