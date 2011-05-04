Sapphire AMD Radeon HD 6670 review

We've been getting hot under the GPU-collar for the top end of the graphics market in the last few months, with the release of both AMD's Radeon HD 6990 and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 590 dual-GPU monoliths. But we still love a cheeky, cheap GPU like the AMD Radeon HD 6670.

It's all very well talking about £600 graphics cards that need PC cases the size of Andre the Giant to house them, and a mini Arc reactor to keep them powered, but how many of us are actually going to drop a month's wages on such a pixel-pushing behemoth?

More likely you're going to be looking at a maximum outlay of around £150-£200.

And currently there's a lot of graphics processing power available all the way down the price spectrum too.

AMD though has come in, GPUs-blazing, at a sub-£100 price point with its latest DirectX 11 graphics cards, the £76 Radeon HD 6670 and the £53 Radeon HD 6570.