Hands on: LG Gallery (GX) OLED TV review

Two years ago at CES, LG introduced the world to the LG Signature Series W7 OLED - what we then called the Wallpaper OLED because it protruded a mere 2.75mm from the wall. The super-slim OLED was great, but the problem was that it needed a faux-Dolby Atmos soundbar to work properly - which, as you can imagine, was much, much larger than 2.75mm.

Reactions to the W7 Series were mixed. Some loved the design and excellent performance, while others disliked the fact that they were forced to use the pack-in soundbar.

The good news is that you’ll get the best of both worlds with the new LG Gallery Series (GX) OLED that not only offers better performance than the G7 but offers you the freedom to choose which soundbar or sound system you want to pair with the TV.

Design

It’s worth calling attention to the W-Series OLED because it shares a number of similarities with the new Gallery GX Series. For one, they both need to be wall-mounted - there’s absolutely no way to put this on a stand. For another, you’ll probably need a professional installer to get a clean look as wiring it will probably require going behind the walls.

The good news is that, once you’ve got it wall-mounted, you’ll have a TV that protrudes just 5mm from the wall and looks gorgeous. Because all of the inputs have been moved to the back of the screen there’s literally nothing there to distract you from the TV.

This is great news for folks who love the minimalist look but even better for audiophiles as now they can connect their own AV systems without needing to use LG’s pack-in soundbar.

Inside the Gallery TV is LG’s new Alpha A9 Gen. III Processor - the same processor that’s going into the CX and ZX OLED TVs later this year. The A9 Gen. III isn’t a massive leap ahead of past processors, but it does add better facial recognition and re-touching and better text upscaling.

Also built into the TV is a new always-listening microphone and virtual assistant that uses ‘Hi LG’ as a wake phrase. LG says that this can be turned off through the settings, but it sounds like a software implementation rather than a switch that can be toggled on and off.

Last but not least, LG says that Gallery TV will include an ATSC 3.0 tuner - so it’s relatively future proof in terms of broadcast TV support.

Performance

The panel inside the Gallery TV is the same OLED panel from 2019 - which isn’t a bad thing necessarily, but does mean that there won’t be a notably massive change in performance from last year’s models in terms of color saturation or brightness.

In demo content shown off at LG’s private suite ahead of CES, the Gallery TV handled HDR with aplomb, affording exceptional details to bright highlights and inky blacks respectively. There was an obvious difference in clarity compared to the 8K OLED that was sitting across from it, but by and large LG’s 4K OLEDs are still some of the best-looking TVs on the market.

That last notable improvement from last year is the latest version of WebOS that has some new tricks like Who? Where? What? that can identify locations, actors and clothing in any movie or TV scene, and an improved home dashboard that allows you to keep tabs on the devices in your smart home. For sports fans, there’s also a new sports alert feature that can notify you when your team is playing or scored, with the ability to jump directly to the game.

These features are minor improvements, but overall WebOS will remain familiar to anyone who owns or has used an LG OLED in the past few years.

Early verdict

If you have the money for the installer and the screen, the LG Gallery Series will definitely appeal to fancier folks who hate cables. If you don’t mind cables, however, there are plenty of other less high-maintenance OLEDs in LG’s 2020 catalog - like the 48-inch CX Series - that are probably worth looking at instead.