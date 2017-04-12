Amazon Fire TV Stick (2014) review

If you've already bought into Amazon's ecosphere, the Fire TV Stick will be the proverbial rug that ties the room together – it's fast, responsive and works flawlessly with Amazon's infrastructure. If you aren't an Amazon insider, however, consider the other streaming options before you buy.

Update: A newer, faster Amazon Fire TV stick has just been released, but owners of this, the original Amazon Fire TV Stick, haven't been left out in the cold. Thanks to a recent software update Alexa voice control will be coming to the entire Fire TV lineup, so you can search for content as quickly and easily as possible.

Original review continues below...

If you want a set-top box that you can neatly hide behind your television, then the Amazon Fire TV Stick is the device for you.

The USB-stick sized device offers a similar level of functionality to the larger Amazon's Fire TV set-top box, albeit limited to Full HD 1080p resolution.

The device differs from Google's Chromecast in so far as it doesn't require a smartphone to function - you can just use the included Fire TV remote.

The Fire TV Stick is petite and powerful. It fits flush with most TV's HDMI ports and, unlike its main competitor Chromecast, comes with a fairly decent remote. In terms of content, you'll find just about everything here: Netflix, YouTube and Spotify, while Amazon's Prime Instant Video basically sits at the head of the proverbial table.

Almost everything feels right about the Amazon Fire TV Stick, but most of all is its £35/$40 price tag. It's £5/$10 more than Chromecast, but £15/$10 less than the Roku Streaming Stick; it feels like a supremely good value for what you get in the box.

Where Amazon Fire TV Stick slightly stumbles, however, is its deep-rooted attachment to its mother service, Amazon Prime. Without Prime, the set-top stick feels devoid of personality.

Yes, you can still get those great aforementioned apps, yes you'll zip around from one section of the interface to the next thanks to its powerful components, and yes you'll even get a 30-day trial for free just for buying the streaming stick – but, after the trial runs out or you choose not to commit to Amazon's service, the whole experience feels sterile without Prime.

Design, setup and performance

At this point in the game, a streaming stick is nothing new. It's a plastic, thumb drive-sized device that plugs into any HDMI port (not just MHL-equipped ports) and draws power from a USB port on the TV or from a wall outlet via the included converter.

The exterior itself isn't all that exciting – it's 84.9 x 25.0 x 11.5mm and has the Amazon logo on one side – but it's the lack of any distinct features that help the Fire TV Stick blend into the back of any TV.

It even comes with an HDMI extender cable in case you've got a wall-mounted setup and no additional space to spare in the back.

While these extras are something the Chromecast comes standard with, the more expensive Roku Streaming Stick does not. Sometimes, it's the simple things in life that really count, and Amazon scores major points for putting the consumer first.

After you've got the stick firmly seated in an HDMI port you've got to provide a power solution. You'll need to connect the micro-USB powered stick to either a USB port on the TV or, attach the adapter and plug it into the wall. If you choose the former, you'll get a warning when you boot the system up for the first time. It'll tell you that it can't draw enough power from the USB port to provide the ideal experience. I opted for the power via a wall socket.