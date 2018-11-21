Trending
 

YouTube will stream the entire Lego Movie as an advertisement for the sequel

Only on Black (or very, very dark gray) Friday

The Lego Movie

In preparation for the release of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, YouTube will be streaming the original Lego Movie in its entirety over Black Friday.

According to The Verge, the film itself will be (thankfully) ad-free, and will be available to watch for 24 hours from 12am PST on November 23. It will be available as an option if you click on a trailer for The Lego Movie 2.

Everything is awesome

The news comes shortly after YouTube began adding free, ad-supported movies to its roster, giving viewers the opportunity to enjoy the likes of Legally Blonde and Rocky without paying a subscription fee.

"We saw this opportunity based on user demand, beyond just offering paid movies," Youtube's Rohit Dhawan told AdAge. "Can we do ad-supported movies, free to the user? It also presents a nice opportunity for advertisers." 

The Lego Movie 2 will arrive in US theaters on February 8, 2019.

