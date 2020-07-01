You can still pick up superb cheap MacBook deals at Amazon this week

We're in a good place right now, well, when it comes to MacBook deals at least. While stocks have been slowly drying up, Amazon has sustained some fantastic Apple sales on a range of brand new (and even older) MacBooks. They're all still available this week, but probably not for much longer.

In case you happened to miss the initial wave of news, you can still score yourself a 2020 MacBook Air at Amazon right now for just $899 (was $999) - its cheapest price ever. You can also get some superb MacBook Pro deals, including savings of up to $350 on an upgraded spec, previous generation Pro 13 for just $1,649 (was $1,999). While this isn't the cheapest price we've ever seen on these older MacBook Pro's, it's still great value when you compare the amount of power and storage space you're getting for the money here.

If you're in the UK, we've also gone to the trouble of finding the best MacBook deals on your side of the pond this week as well, so don't feel left out. We've rounded them up just below - simply scroll down past the US MacBook deals to check them out.

MacBook deals in the US

Apple MacBook Air (2020) | $999 $899 at Amazon

Save $100 and bag yourself the cheapest price we've seen on these gorgeous new MacBook Airs. These 2020 models come with a 256GB SSD, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, and 8GB of RAM - a significant upgrade over the previous generation, especially when it comes to that SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) | $1,999 $1,649 at Amazon

If you can do without that fancy new 'Magic Keyboard' then there's an outstanding $350 saving to be had on this upgraded spec, previous generation MacBook Pro 13. Inside you're getting a 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a powerful 2.4Ghz Intel Core i5 processor, which is faster than the baseline processor on the new models.



Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) | $2,399 $2,149 at Amazon

If you're a professional or enthusiast looking for the ultimate portable work station then look no further than this 16-inch MacBook Pro available for $250 off at Amazon. With an Intel Core i7 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this machine can handle just about anything.

Apple Sale | Buy a MacBook and get a free pair of AirPods

Here's a nice little bonus deal for good measure, and your chance to not only pick up a discounted MacBook, but also bag yourself a free pair of AirPods in the process. Apple are currently running a back to school promotion for teachers, students and faculty, so if you're eligible, definitely check it out.

MacBook deals in the UK

Apple MacBook Air (2020) | £999 £948.99 at Amazon

Don't feel left out if you're in the UK - you can also score yourself a cheap MacBook Air this week at Amazon. This is for the baseline model, and only features a £50 discount, but you're getting substantial upgrades over the previous generation here - a 256GB SSD, 10th gen Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM to be precise.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) | £2,399 £2,149 at Amazon

This one is a hefty investment for sure, but with a £250 discount, you're softening the blow on this stunning 16-inch MacBook Pro significantly. This is the very latest flagship from Apple and features a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - truly powerful specs aimed squarely at the professional or enthusiast user.

