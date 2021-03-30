Xbox Series X restock: AO has the console right now with an additional controller

AO has Xbox Series X in stock right now for £499. That's more than the usual £449.99 asking price, but you're getting an additional Xbox Wireless Controller which usually cost £49.99 as part of the deal

We haven't seen AO have stock of either next-gen consoles for quite some time now, but retailers such as Game has had various bundles of Microsoft's flagship console over the last few weeks, with stock lasting longer than we expected.

Microsoft’s new Xbox console is extremely popular at the moment, with Xbox Series X stock continuing to fly off the shelves as soon as it arrives. While Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the next-gen system continues to be hard to find. We don't know how long this AO deal will last, so don't wait around if you've been searching for the Xbox Series X.

Where to buy Xbox Series X: all the retailers checked

Xbox Series X deals:

Xbox Series X with additional controller: £499 at AO

Want an Xbox Series X? AO has the console in stock but it comes with an additional controller which inflates the price slightly. Still, if you've got a player two in your life or simple want a spare pad, this is a great opportunity to secure the elusive console.View Deal

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

Xbox Series X accessory deals

