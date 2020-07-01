Xbox Series X games reveal: here's when we'll see Halo Infinite and more exclusive titles

Microsoft had already confirmed that it'll be showcasing its first-party Xbox Series X games sometime in July, following a somewhat disappointing third-party game reveal back in May. But now it seems we finally know the date of the Xbox Series X games showcase, based on new reports.

VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb claims the event will take place on the week of July 20. And, while that's not much to go on, VGC has since corroborated this claim with their own sources, confirming the Xbox Series X games event will take place on July 23.

While this isn't technically the first Xbox Series X games reveal, it is the biggest, as Microsoft is set to showcase a host of first-party games including Halo Infinite and Hellblade 2 - along with some surprises.

What to expect

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

We know for certain that this event will primarily focus on first-party Xbox Series X games - that is, games from Xbox Game Studios. Microsoft has already confirmed it will be revealing Halo Infinite gameplay for the first time, but we're also expecting to see more on Hellblade 2 and the announcement of a new Forza game.

According to VGC's sources, new Xbox studio, The Initiative, will also reveal its first game during the showcase.

But this event will not solely focus on first-party titles, VGC's sources also claimed that we will see some third-party Xbox Series X games during the event.

We'll update you when Microsoft officially confirms the Xbox Series X first-party games event date, along with information on how you can watch the showcase for yourself.