Xbox Series S restock: Very has the Xbox Series S in stock with add-ons

Xbox Series S stock is available in the UK from Very for £304.98. The price is higher than the usual £249.99 as you'll need to either purchase an extra controller, 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or both as part of the deal.

You can get the next-gen console delivered by March 12.

The Xbox Series S continues to be hard to find, but has tended to come back into stock more often than Microsoft's flagship console, the Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series S is the smallest, sleekest Xbox ever, and a whopping 60% smaller than the Xbox Series X. You still get the speed and performance of next-gen, but it's digital only and targets a lower resolution of 1440p in most games. Remember, though, that this is a digital only device - there's no disc drive on this model.

Where to buy Xbox Series S: all the retailers checked

Xbox Series S deals:

Xbox Series S: £304.98 at Very

Very has the Xbox Series S in stock, though you'll need to pick up a few added extras such as an extra controller or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as part of the deal. Delivery is expected for March 12. View Deal

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were big sellers throughout 2020, and have been hard to find since pre-orders began in September. When stock does appear, it's usually snapped up pretty quickly.

The cheaper Xbox Series S allows for next-gen gaming at 1440p resolution and up to 120fps thanks to its modern GPU and powerful CPU. It's a great entry level system if you're new to the Xbox ecosystem.

We've cast our verdict on the Xbox Series S in our Xbox Series S review and we were impressed by Microsoft's cheaper albeit less powerful machine.

Xbox Series S accessory deals

