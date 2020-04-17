Xbox One X deals are still offering excellent discounts in massive Microsoft sale

Xbox One X deals are still holding strong in the US, with a $299 sales price continuing to save savvy shoppers some serious cash. Over in the UK, we've seen a slip in that original discount, but Microsoft is still the best place to pick up the 4K Xbox, with bundles offering the latest games for £349 this weekend.

The latest price cuts come at a time of incredible demand, making them even more impressive as we head into a weekend full of gaming. With previous Xbox One X deals only just tickling the $349 price mark, picking up the latest Xbox console alongside some of the hottest games for under $300 is a marvel.

You'll find Xbox One X bundles offering a wide range of titles included for free - with big-name games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the entire numbered Gears of War collection, Forza Horizon 4, and NBA 2K20. So, if you're tired of staring at the same four walls, mix it up with some eye-watering gorgeous 4K gaming courtesy of the latest Xbox One X deals.

Xbox One deals: US

Today's best Xbox One X bundle deals in the US

Xbox One X bundles | $299 at Microsoft

You'll find the full 4K Xbox One X experience available for $100 less right now - a fantastic deal on some of the best bundles around. Choose from Gears of War, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Forza, and NBA 2K20.

Xbox One deals: UK

Today's best Xbox One X deals in the UK

Xbox One X | 3 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | £319 at Currys

Since last week's Xbox One X deals are now over, this Game Pass Ultimate bundle from Currys is your best bet for saving extra cash on a 4K Xbox. You're getting three months of access to the console and PC Game Pass library, online play, and exclusive discounts - and saving £62.99 overall as well.

Xbox One X | Gears of War 1-5 | £349 at Microsoft

This Xbox One X bundle deal has risen since last week's sale price, but it's still the best you'll do on the 4K console with a game included right now. There's every numbered Gears of War game inside here - plenty of bullet hell action to fill your days with.

Xbox One X | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | £349 at Microsoft

You'll still find the cheapest price on a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle at Microsoft this week. For £349 you're picking up the latest Xbox console, in all its 4K glory, and the recent Star Wars smash hit in one fell swoop.

