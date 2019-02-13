WWDC 2019 dates leak, will surprise nobody

Apple's regular unveiling of software is drawing nearer, and now it seems we've got a date for the Worldwide Developers Confererence 2019 (WWDC 2019).

Some sleuthing from MacRumors has uncovered a request for a post-WWDC permit from the San Jose authorities, and it gives away the date of the event as 3-7 June at the same venue as recent years, the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

A posting on the San Jose Office for Cultural Affairs originally stated it had an application for 'Team San Jose 2019 WWDC' with Apple listed as the organizer, but that's now been changed to just 'Team San Jose', although the date remains the same.

It's likely that's just Apple removing itself quietly from the listing, but the same thing happened last year with the same planning calendar, which gave away the correct date for the conference.

While the listing doesn't state that the event will be held at the McEnery Convention Center, MacRumors is claiming a separate source believes a large event will be held there on the 3-7 June, and it all seems highly likely at this point.

A movable feast for developers

Both 2018 and 2017 saw WWDC happen in the first full week of June, although in 2016 and 2015 it was a week later, so Apple does have history in altering the timing slightly.

The planning calendar for the San Jose Office for Cultural Affairs does also state that these events aren't set in stone, so Apple could still have some flexibility in the date - we'll have to wait until getting official confirmation to be sure.

We'll be likely seeing information on the next swathe of Apple's software updates, with iOS 13, macOS 10.15 and watchOS 6 all on the cards, with more information on app performance and other new Apple services making an appearance too.