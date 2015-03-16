Samsung brings together B2B units under Business banner

Samsung has unified all its enterprise-focused business units into a new brand called Samsung Business; KNOX, Smart Signage and Printing Solution are some of the better-known ones that have been combined.

The announcement was made by Dr. Won Pyo Hong, President of Samsung Electronics, during a keynote at CeBIT 2015 in Hannover.

The move should help Samsung tackle the so-called Internet of Things (IoT) revolution, one that Dr. Hong reckons could be as big as the mobile revolution.

Recent data shows that 95% of companies globally plan to adopt IoT technology over the next three years but it's journey currently hampered by three big challenges.

Platform pitfalls

They are platform compatibility, data management and analysis and security. Samsung aims to tackle them by not only embracing openness and interoperability – something that Hong acknowledged – will take time, but also opening Knox to non-Samsung devices.

Hong didn't disclose whether that would be only for Android or if Windows, BlackBerry and Apple devices would also be included.

The Samsung Electronics president also confirmed that the company will focus on six key segments as part of its strategy: retail, education, healthcare, financial services, hospitality and transportation.