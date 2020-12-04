Win an incredible prize pack and help SpecialEffect empower more gamers

The holiday season is here, and our sister site PC Gamer has partnered with a wonderful organisation for a special giveaway you won't want to miss.

SpecialEffect is a UK-based charity that focuses on bringing the joy and excitement of gaming in the lives of people with physical disabilities. The results have been life-changing for people like Charlie, who's a big fan of games like Mario Kart and Paw Patrol.

Playing these games had always been a challenge for Charlie due to his cerebral palsy, but SpecialEffect worked with Charlie's dad to put together a custom equipment loan setup that included several large button switches to replicate the controller buttons, and a large joystick that was potentially easier for Charlie to use.

Charlie is a big fan of Mario Kart and Paw Patrol. (Image credit: SpecialEffect)

Charlie's has always loved watching gaming streams, and now, thanks to Special Effect, he can join in on the action to. That's just one example of the pioneering work SpecialEffect does, giving Charlie, as his dad puts it, "an entrance to many worlds that he loves."

We're particularly proud to support the partnership between PC Gamer and SpecialEffect for this giveaway. There's an expansive pack of Epos Sennheiser prizes for you to win, just in time for Christmas.

What you can win

1 x Epos | Sennheiser GSP 601 wired headset (valued at £199)

1 x Epos | Sennheiser GSP 670 wireless headset (valued at £279)

1 x Epos | Sennheiser GSX 1200 amplifier (valued at £219)

1 x Epos | Sennheiser powerbank

How to enter

You can enter this great giveaway and help support SpecialEffect.

You have until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 31, 2020 to enter. Good luck!

If you'd like to help empower more gamers like Charlie, you can donate to Special Effect.

For more on EPOS, you can follow them on Twitter and check out their website.