Touch and try the latest glass at the London Lens Show

After the success of last year's inaugural London Lens Show, Wex Photographic is staging the event again this year, on May 6 at Islington's Business Design Centre.

It's the perfect place to try out all the latest kit, with all the big brands present – Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Sony, Olympus, Panasonic, Sigma, Pentax and Zeiss will all be there to show off their latest glass.

Read more: Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM | Art

The show will also feature photography demonstrations and seminars, including:

Explore the Possibilities with Canon EF Lenses | Canon Explorer Simeon Quarrie

It's Not About the Camera | Fuji Ambassador Paul Sanders

Always in the Background: the Road to Clint Eastwood | Sony Ambassador Keith Bernstein

Rediscovering Our Forgotten Heritage | Pentax Ambassador Matt Emmett

A Guide to the GH5 for the Advanced User | Panasonic Ambassador Jim Marks

Achieving a Cinematic Look with the Sony E-mount System | Philip Bloom

Creating Viral Videos | Elishama Udorok (The Chicken Connoisseur/The Pengest Munch)

Freedom to Tell Your Story with Canon Cinema EOS | Canon Explorer Simeon Quarrie

Matt Devine, Head of Content at Wex Photographic, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the London Lens Show back for a second year running, and plan to build it into a staple event in the UK photographic calendar.

“We are expecting a fantastic turnout, and look forward to showing photographers and filmmakers in the capital what Wex has to offer.”

The London Lens Show is being held from 10am-6pm at the Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, Islington, N1 0QH. Entry is free with advance booking, or £5 on the door. Entrance to seminars is £20. To find out more, visit www.wex.co.uk/lensshow