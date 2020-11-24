Don't miss this Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal - rare Switch Lite price cut available right now

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals have come early, with possibly the best offer on the Switch Lite we've seen so far. Right now you can save on the usual £199 price of the Coral Pink console - a rarity for the world's most popular handheld console.
We see price drops on the Switch Lite maybe twice a year, so this is going to be an incredibly popular Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal. What's more, that £189.99 sales price is only available on the Coral Pink colour, so this is going to run out of stock quickly.
The Nintendo Switch Lite is lighter, smaller and more portable than the standard Nintendo Switch – and is bound to popular in this year's best Black Friday deals and the forthcoming Cyber Monday sales event.
You're limited to playing in handheld mode on Nintendo's revision, as the Nintendo Switch Lite isn't capable of outputting to your television. You're also unable to remove the system's Joy-Con, so it's a strictly single-player device in that respect.
Nevertheless, it's an attractive console that really leans in to the portability of Nintendo's hybrid console, and its library of Nintendo Switch games is seriously impressive.
Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in your region.
- What Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals can we expect?
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon
Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral:
£199 £189.99 at Amazon
The Nintendo Switch Lite is almost down to its lowest ever price, thanks to this generous discount from Amazon. At just £189.99, you'll be able to pick up a console that can play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Need we say more?
View Deal
More Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise + The Witcher 3:
£245.05 £235.99 at Amazon
Want a different colour? Grab a Turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite with The Witcher 3 and save nearly £10 at Amazon. This is one of the best games for the system, so to have it as part of a bundle deal makes this an attractive proposition. View Deal
We're rounding up the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals so you don't miss out on any discounts on Nintendo's popular console. We'll also be keeping an eye on Black Friday PS5 deals in case you're in the market for Sony's next-gen machine.
More Nintendo Switch Lite deals
Looking for more Nintendo Switch deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
