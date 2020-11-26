This Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal is perfect for newcomers

We've spotted some great Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in the last few days, but these new bundles are certainly one of the best.

You can grab a Nintendo Switch Lite in either Turquoise or Coral, and get a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for just £209.99 at Amazon.

The Nintendo Switch Lite retails for £199, so you're getting one of the best Nintendo Switch games and access to online for only £10 extra.

You'll save £35.99 with this bundle as opposed to purchasing everything separately: Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently £39.99 on Amazon, and a three month online membership costs £6.99.

We see price drops on the Switch Lite maybe twice a year, so these two bundles are going to be an incredibly popular Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal. The fact that two colour options are available will only broaden its appeal, too.

What Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals can we expect?

Save £35.99 Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) Animal Crossing + NSO 3 months: £209.99 at Amazon

Pick up a Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral and get Animal Crossing: New Horizons plus Nintendo Switch Online for three months. This is the perfect bundle for new Switch owners, and you're saving £35.99 if you bought everything separately.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) Animal Crossing + NSO 3 months: £209.99 at Amazon

Not crazy about Coral? You can pick up the same bundle but in Turquoise. At just £209.99, this is one of the best Nintendo Switch Lite deals we've seen. View Deal

The Nintendo Switch Lite is lighter, smaller and more portable than the standard Nintendo Switch – and is bound to be in high demand in this year's best Black Friday deals and the forthcoming Cyber Monday sales event.

You're limited to playing in handheld mode on Nintendo's revision, as the Nintendo Switch Lite isn't capable of outputting to your television. You're also unable to remove the system's Joy-Con, so it's a strictly single-player device in that respect.

Nevertheless, it's an attractive console that really leans in to the portability of Nintendo's hybrid console.

We're rounding up the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals so you don't miss out on any discounts on Nintendo's popular console.

