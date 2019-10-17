This ace OnePlus 7 Pro deal is the iPhone 11 competitor you may have forgotten about

The flagship phone market never stops moving. Every day seems to be a new phone, whether it be from Apple, Samsung Huawei or, case in point, this week's Google Pixel 4 deals coming to market. And with so many releases, its easy to forget about some, so let us remind you of one very tempting choice - the OnePlus 7 Pro.

There are myriad reasons this might have slipped past your radar - OnePlus doesn't have Apple level brand recognition, it's competed with an endless range of top 2019 devices or most likely, it was exclusive to Three, with a disappointingly small amount of contracts available.

However, like a needle in a haystack, we've found a stellar OnePlus 7 Pro deal offering Black Friday level pricing way before the event even starts. There is 100GB of data up for grabs for £40 a month and £29 upfront - £116 cheaper than the same offer on the iPhone 11.

And it's not just the iPhone 11 this OnePlus 7 Pro deal is competing with. The Google Pixel 4, Huawei P30 Pro and even the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus have to put up a good fight against this device.

We've listed everything you need to know about this offer below. Rather go for something else? You'll also find Three's 100GB offers on all of the OnePlus 7 Pros closest competitors.

This wonderful OnePlus 7 Pro deal in full:

Three's other 100GB data mobile phone deals:

So what's so good about the OnePlus 7 Pro?

Sporting a novel pop-up camera, the OnePlus 7 Pro possibly has the closest screen to 'infinity' currently on the market. Its 6.67 AMOLED screen, offering a 90Hz screen refresh rate, is uninterrupted by teardrop cameras or hole punches like its competitors.

Inside the phone, you'll find a immensely powerful Snapdragon 855 processor and a 4000mAh battery, easily getting you over a days battery life. All of that paired with the powerful triple camera lens set-up and fast charging abilities makes this a top choice for any big phone fans.

Read our full OnePlus 7 Pro review